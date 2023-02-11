WATCH: LeBron James ‘Irritates’ Savannah James With His Attempts to Do Their Signature Handshake in Public

LeBron James and his wife Savannah share a heartwarming bond. They go way back to the time James was still a school kid in Akron Ohio. The two met during a football game. LeBron quickly asked her out and they grew fond of each other in no time.

A year after LeBron’s NBA debut, Bronny was born. But Savannah and James married each other 9 years later in 2013. In Savannah’s words, they are soul mates. The kind of bond they share, the support system, is unbelievable.

Even their antics in public are adorable. Almost like they are having fun all the time. In Lakers’ last game, Savannah and LeBron shared another such moment that will warm your heart.

LeBron James tries to convince Savannah to shake his hand

On Thursday, the Lakers honored LeBron James for breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time record. Bron was in attendance with his family. During the celebrations, he walked up to his wife, Savannah, and took her hand in his. It was an obvious attempt to get her to their ‘signature’ handshake. It was perhaps a handshake they often practice at home.

But Savannah was having non of it. Though she looked happy with the attention her husband was giving her in front of the world, she also looked shy. Maybe it wasn’t Savannah’s plan to execute a handshake in front of the world. But LeBron was relentless. He kept on trying until his wife timidly played along.

Throughout the interaction, you could notice how playful their bond is. The handshake also showed how Savannah is not an overtly enthusiastic personality. Exactly what Bron needs in life to keep him grounded.

King James honored Savannah during the ceremony

When the Lakers were honoring LeBron James, he took that opportunity to show his gratitude to the woman who has stood by his side since even before his rise to stardom. He talked about how she had supported him in his career and gave her the credit for all his records.

LeBron: “She’s the real MVP. She’s actually the All-Time leading scorer.”

Savannah and LeBron have proven that even athletes of his caliber can have meaningful and heartwarming relationships.

