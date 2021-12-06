“They don’t call Kawhi Leonard the Klaw for nothing!”: NBA Reddit ranks the players with the largest wingspans for their height

Who are the players in the NBA whose parents knew they have to be a Basketball player when they were kids with the longest of arms?

You might have come across many rankings regarding the tallest or shortest player in the NBA, players with the highest vertical jump, or players who are quickest on the court. There is a list that will tell you who has the highest wingspan in the game as well.

But who has the largest wingspan for their height? Kawhi Leonard comes to mind when you think of it.

‘The Klaw’ clearly has one of the longest pairs of arms along with which he suffocates players on the defensive end and makes contested shots over the tallest of players on the other end. But there is another player on his own Clippers team who has a better reach with respect to his height.

Just going by the highest wingspans, centers and forwards will occupy most spots in the top-10. So, let’s have a look at the players who have the best wingspan relative to their heights.

NBA players with the best wingspan for to their heights

A Reddit user has done the work and has told us who are the ‘lankiest players’ in the NBA, most of the Lakers’ fans will probably guess who will be topping this list but let’s go through it.

Kawhi Leonard ranks 10 in the list with 111.54% lank while his Clippers teammate also has one of the wildest reaches in the game. Reggie Jackson has a wingspan of almost 7 feet compared to his height of just over 6’2, he ranks 4th in the list. Now one might wonder why the guy steals the ball so less with such long arms.

The Clippers big 2: Kawhi Leonard and Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/xvSCWhV6ri — Ryan (@RyanWilkies) June 11, 2021

Ahead of Reggie, there might be a surprise as the Utah Jazz man doesn’t give it away with his near-perfect physique. Donovan Mitchell has a 112.33% lank. Measuring just over 6’1 the guard has a wingspan of 6’10”. Damn. Those hands give him the authority with which he slams those dunks.

The only Center on the list is Mo Bamba from Orlando Magic with 113.25% lank. The man has 10 more inches of wings to go with his 7’0 height. He ranks second.

— I AM (@JICHOdaDOG) May 13, 2018

This guy should be carrying the Magic on his own.

At the top with no surprises comes the guy with visibly the longest arms in the NBA according to his height of 6’3 and a half, Talen Horton-Tucker lanks 113.33%.

The Lakers rookie Talen Horton-Tucker has a 7”1 wingspan with a 9.75” hands(large as Kawhi). pic.twitter.com/ecHUPETIwB — 🏀 (@dribblecity) June 26, 2019

Now that we have the proof of it, THT should be doing much more than he currently is. Just imagine where the Lakers would be right now if Alex Caruso had those hands or even THT’s contract.