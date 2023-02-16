“Lakers Don’t Get Foul Calls!”: Mo Bamba Highlights How LeBron James and His New Team Aren’t Awarded Referee Whistles

Feb 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Mo Bamba (12) collides with New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) while playing for te ball during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers’ latest recruit, Mo Bamba, has made compelling remarks regarding the lack of foul calls received by the Lakers, having represented the Purple and Gold for the first time.

Los Angeles has witnessed a couple of catastrophic Laker seasons over the past couple of years. Although not entirely liable for their shortcomings, the Russell Westbrook acquisition essentially paved the way for their troubles simply because he didn’t fit into the LA style of play.

Roster difficulties aligned with a small yet significant portion of poor officiating led to the Lakers’ downfall. Earlier this season, the referees missed a blatant foul committed on LeBron James when the franchise played the Boston Celtics.

James had a meltdown, and the Laker franchise was extremely unhappy, to say the least. With Bamba now representing the Purple and Gold, he has been given a new perspective and has shared his thoughts on the officiating dilemma.

Mo Bamba gives his two cents on the Lakers’ lack of calls!

The 24-year-old suited up for the Lakers against the New Orleans Pelicans in a matchup that could potentially determine the outcome of the remainder of their season. Bamba made his debut on Wednesday night despite being acquired on deadline day.

This is due to the American serving out his suspension for igniting a brawl during his time with the Orlando Magic earlier this year. Now that Bamba plays for the Lakers, he had a riveting revelation regarding the officiating and lack of foul calls the Lakers face on a consistent basis.

Bamba spoke to the media post-game. He said:

“When you don’t play with the Lakers you feel like they get every call but when you’re on the team you realize that’s not the case”

Mo Bamba – “When you don’t play with the Lakers you feel like they get every call but when you’re on the team you realize that’s not the case” pic.twitter.com/58LmqSh39n — ²³☄️ (@BronGotGame) February 16, 2023

Certainly a titillating point of view. Given the widespread noise that exists around the Lakers’ lack of foul calls, it’s a refreshing revelation from the former Magic man.

Bamba joined the Lakers on trade deadline day from the Orlando Magic. The 17-time NBA champions acquired him in exchange for Patrick Beverly and a second-round pick.

Mo Bamba’s Lakers debut!

LA erupted as the franchise took down the Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans. However, they have been known to perform inconsistently, which enables them to win games every now and then.

The Laker faithful soon realized this was different. The energy, passion, grit, and desire the new additions have brought to the roster have lit a fire under the squad. They overcame the Pelicans, 120- 102, through magnificent performances from Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and D’Angelo Russell.

Bamba was eased into the game and played an estimated 16 minutes. He had seven attempts from the field, with five being attempted from beyond the three-point arc. However, he failed to capitalize from three-point land, scoring none of his buckets.

He did, however, score four points and grabbed six rebounds. A sign of things to come.

