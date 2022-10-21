footer logo
Arjun Julka
|Fri Oct 21 2022

Who is Tony Brown? LeBron James and NBA Twitter Pay Tribute to Veteran Official Post Demise to Cancer 

Feb 1, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; NBA referee Tony Brown (6) in the fourth quarter of the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran NBA official Tony Brown passed away on Wednesday following a hard-fought battle with cancer.

It was a sad day for the NBA, which lost one of its long-time officials, Tony Brown. The veteran official was suffering from stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the age of 55 years.

Hailing from Florida, Brown had officiated 1,110 regular season games and 35 playoff games in 20 seasons. The veteran official attended Florida A&M before transferring to Clark Atlanta University, earning a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

While attending high school, Brown attained All-State basketball honors at Atmos P. Godby in Tallahassee, Florida. Before joining the NBA, he worked 4-seasons in both the G League and CBA and 3-seasons in the WNBA.

At the time, Brown officiated the 2002 WNBA Finals, the 2002 All-Star game, and the 2001 CBA Finals.

Brown’s unfortunate demise is a big void to fill for the league. Nonetheless, Twitter decided to pay homage to the veteran official.

NBA Twitter pays its respect to the late Tony Brown.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issues statement.

Commissioner Silver said the following on the unfortunate demise of Brown.

“Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,”  Commissioner Silver. “After his pancreatic cancer diagnosis early last year, Tony fought courageously through countless rounds of treatment to return to work this past season at the NBA Replay Center, demonstrating the dedication, determination, and passion that made him such a highly respected official for 20 years. The entire NBA family mourns Tony’s passing and we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Tina; their children, Bailey, Basile, and Baylen; and his fellow referees.”

Via: NBA.com

