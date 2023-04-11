Who is Tristan Thompson dating right now?

Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Tristan Thompson (3) reacts to an official s call during the first half against the Boston Celtics at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Tristan Thompson is one of the most well-known players in the NBA. In terms of his basketball career, the man won an NBA Championship in 2016 and made the All-Rookie Second Team in 2012. Not much, but he is still remembered as a great role player. A role he will be hoping he can live up to once again.

As of April 9, 2023, Thompson has reunited with his former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers. A signing that the purple and gold will be hoping can help them make a run at another championship. For Tristan, it will be his fifth team in three seasons.

Safe to say, he’s become quite the journeyman. However, his recent tendency to switch teams rapidly may be something he has taken from his personal life. After all, off the court, the Canadian big man is known as a bit of a lady’s man and gets around quite a lot. But, who is he dating now?

Is Tristan Thompson seeing anyone right now?

The love life of Tristan Thompson is one that has been documented quite well. In particular, his on-and-off relationship with Khloe Kardashian. To say the two had a very scandalous relationship would be an understatement.

The duo started dating in 2016, with aspirations of having a big family. Two years later and they welcomed their first child true. Unfortunately, it was around this time that Thompson’s numerous affairs came to light, prompting the two to part ways.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson break up again after new cheating allegations, @enews reports. pic.twitter.com/2lhxeUmhMp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2021

However, the breakup didn’t last long and they were back together again in 2020. This time, when the two didn’t see eye-to-eye, the breakup was far more amicable. But, that didn’t stop them from making good on their dream of having a big family, as they announced their second child together via surrogacy in 2022.

It’s clear to see that the saga that is their relationship is far from over. But, who is Tristan dating right now? Well, if the new Lakers center is seeing someone, he hasn’t made it public, unlike some of his previous escapades.

Thompson has dated several women in the past nine years

As mentioned earlier, Tristan Thompson is a man who gets around a lot. In the past nine years, the center has had six rumored or real relationships. Of course, the most popular one was with Khloe Kardashian, but that aside, Thompson has reportedly been involved with the likes of Jordan Craig, Lani Blair, Jordyn Woods, Sydney Chase, Maralee Nichols, and many more. Even fathering children with two of them.

The man is definitely the embodiment of the 1969 song I’m a Lover (Not a Fighter) by Skeeter Davis. Safe to say, the gossip columns will be waiting eagerly for news of his next relationship to break.