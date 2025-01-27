Who Is Victor Wembanyama’s Sister? Taking a Closer Look At Eve Wembanyama’s Basketball Career

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has been the talk of the NBA and for good reason. He possesses a skill set that is one-of-one while standing at 7-foot-4 with the ability to handle the ball like a guard. However, he isn’t the only one in his family with special basketball talent. His older sister, Eve, was the first in the Wembanyama family to make noise in the basketball scene.

Eve, the oldest of the three Wembanyama children, is 23 years old and was born on December 10, 2001. She is 6-foot-1 and plays as a forward. Unlike her younger brother, Victor, Eve’s national expertise is in the FIBA 3×3 scene, specifically representing France’s national team.

Eve’s national career

Although Eve has represented France on the world stage, it wasn’t in 5-on-5 competition. Her most recent international action came in the FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup 2024. Despite her steady involvement within the national program, she has yet to receive a promotion to the country’s main 3×3 team.

Though Eve isn’t currently part of France’s women’s basketball roster or their 3×3 roster, that doesn’t undermine the accomplishments she has achieved. In 2017, she helped lead France’s U16 National Team to the European Championship, a milestone which isn’t easy to reach.

Eve’s club career and accolades

Although Eve’s success in the national ranks hasn’t gone according to plan, she is still pursuing a basketball career. She is currently a member of USO Mondeville, a women’s basketball club in the Ligue Feminine de Basketball. She plays the small forward position for them and has been a solid contributor this season.

Wembanyama has averaged 4.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 11 games. Her best game of the season came in their first match, when she scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. She looks to continue to work her way up the team’s totem pole to become a pivotal player to their success.

Can Eve make the WNBA?

Wembanyama is a very talented basketball player; that isn’t a question. It takes a lot of skill to play professionally at any level. However, the WNBA is, by far, the best women’s basketball league in the world. Eve is currently struggling to stand out on a team that pales in comparison to the worst WNBA team.

She is only 23 years old, so there is certainly plenty of time for her to make the eventual transition. However, evaluating her current skill set, she doesn’t meet that criteria deserving of a roster spot in the WNBA. College players like Paige Bueckers, JuJu Watkins and MiLaysia Fulwiley are undoubtedly better than Wembanyama, which isn’t good for her case.

Unless Eve makes a significant jump within the next couple of years, any WNBA dreams are highly unlikely.