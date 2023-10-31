“Who Likes New Things”: Chris Paul Suggests He Doesn’t Like Being Off the Starting Lineup But Compromised to Fit With the Warriors Better

Chris Paul is one of the top players in the NBA, and as such, he does not enjoy coming off the bench. However, this is exactly the case in his current situation with the Golden State Warriors. It certainly isn’t a position that he is happy about, but as he revealed to the Athletic, he is willing to make the sacrifice. Joining the Dubs this off-season, he knew his role on the team even before his first game. With Stephen Curry on the roster, there will be plenty of games where CP3 starts off the bench. So, with that in mind, Paul is ready to compromise on his rigidity in order to fit better with what is clearly a championship-contending team.

Chris Paul isn’t happy coming off the bench but is ready to make the compromise

Following the Golden State Warriors win against the Houston Rockets, Chris Paul spoke to the Athletic. After starting the first two games of the season, CP3 came off the bench in Houston. This, as expected, did not sit well with him. Having been a starter throughout his career, coming off the bench is a new experience for him.

However, while he is upset about it, he is more than ready to accept this new role. “Who likes new things? It ain’t a matter of liking it,” said Paul. Now a member of, by his own admittance, the best starting five in the league, spots in the lineup are hard to come by. This is especially true for him, as he shares the same position as Stephen Curry.

Nevertheless, CP claims the media has exaggerated his response to coming off the bench. He is unhappy about the situation but claims that there is no problem in not liking every role. After all, he came to Golden State with the intent to win his first championship. And for that, he is willing to make any sacrifice.

It certainly is a mature response from Paul, who came off the bench for the first time in his 19-year career against the Rockets. But, as he stated, winning is far more important than his pride. And now, at the age of 38, securing his legacy as one of the greatest of all time, with a championship ring is all that matters.

Steve Kerr praises CP3 for his sacrifice and likens him to Andre Iguodala

There can be no denying that Chris Paul has made a huge sacrifice coming off the bench. As mentioned earlier, the game against the Rockets saw him snap a 1,365-game streak as a starter. Nevertheless, his sacrifice is greatly appreciated. In fact, following the game against the Rockets, head coach Steve Kerr praised CP3.

He lauded the veteran point guard for his “massive” sacrifice and even likened him to Andre Iguodala. Similar to Paul, Iguodala came to the Warriors as a perennial starter. However, he chose to come off the bench and as such proved pivotal to the Dubs’ early championship success.

CP3 will be hoping to have a similar impact for the Warriors this season. So far, things seem to be working out well. In four games, the Dubs have secured three victories and will look to build on this as they aim to secure their fifth title in the 21st century.