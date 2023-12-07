“Who The F**k Are You?”: Russell Westbrook Wasn’t Having It With Donovan Mitchell In His Earlier Years

Nov 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell recently got on the Tidal League podcast with host Theo Pinson, where he talked about the many aspects of his journey before and during his career in the NBA. However, perhaps the most interesting anecdote he revealed, was his ‘Welcome to the NBA moment’.

By his own admission on multiple occasions, Mitchell was a huge fan of Russell Westbrook around the time he entered the NBA. So, when he first got to face off against the then-OKC Thunder star, he was almost desperate to have a pleasant conversation with him. Unfortunately for him, however, Westbrook’s mentality just wouldn’t let things go as planned. Here is what the player said on the matter.

“Russell Westbrook is a guy I try to emulate, two-handed finishes and what not. You know when you watch somebody so much, you feel like you know them? So, we at the free-throw line, he gets me on a shot fake. And I go like, ‘Good shot fake’, or something. He looked at me and goes like [annoyedly clicks tongue], and then like walked away. I was like ‘Oh sh*t’.”

It is hard not to feel for Donovan Mitchell there. After all, upon meeting their idols, most people would likely lose their minds. Mitchell was able to keep a calm demeanor instead, yet still got a bad reaction. However, he can likely take solace in the fact that it wasn’t his fault. Really, Westbrook is simply built that way.

Russell Westbrook’s demeanor on the court reminds many of Michael Jordan

Russell Westbrook’s intensity has made him the favorite player of many different people across the globe. Even if his opponent is a fan, he never looks to go easy on anybody. In fact, his mentality even convinced Michael Jordan himself to say the following in 2016, as per CBS.

“Thirty years ago, that’s me… The attitude, trying to prove myself, showing so much passion for the game of basketball. You see it in his play. You can tell he loves the game, he plays with energy and flair.”

Jordan isn’t the only one either. Even Kevin Garnett sees a lot of himself in Russell Westbrook in terms of mentality and approach toward the game of basketball, as seen in the YouTube clip by Stephen A. Smith.

Westbrook has always had the old-school mentality of wanting to humiliate his players, no matter who they are. And so late on in his career, fortunately, that is very unlikely to change.