“Who The Hell Wants A Jason Kelce Pizza?”: Shaquille O’Neal Flexes His Own $14 Shaq-A-Roni Over The NFL Legend Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII

Shaquille O’Neal is never one to back down from a challenge. And if it’s an online beef, then expect The Big Aristotle to go all out. Well, it seems like The Big Shaqtus is in a new beef with NFL legend Jason Kelce. However, this online feud is over who has the better pizza named after them. Here is a breakdown of two legends from different sports astoundingly going at one another’s pizza.

Shaquille O’Neal recently went to his official Instagram account to throw shade at Jason Kelce’s pizza with Papa John’s. For those who are not aware, Shaq has had a pizza under his name with Papa John’s as well, long before Kelce got one.

In the video, Shaq says, “Who the hell wants a Jason Kelce pizza? Does he have pepperonis? Is he giving out extra cheese? What does he have? Let me tell you what the Shaq-A-Roni got.”

The Los Angeles Lakers legend goes on to hype the Shaq-A-Roni in his own unique style while trying to undermine the pizza named after the NFL icon. And this online pizza beef happens only days before Super Bowl LVIII.

The Shaq-A-Roni pizza offered by Papa John’s features extra cheese, extra pepperonis and is extra large as well, taking after the seven-footer. The pizza is priced at $13.99 across the nation for fans and consumers.

While O’Neal may have boasted about his pizza in the video, it also featured Jason Kelce’s side as well. The NFL legend pointed out what his pizza had that made it different and better than Shaq’s Shaq-A-Roni.

“I’ll tell you what a Kelce pizza has that a Shaq-A-Roni doesn’t. The banana peppers, the spice the sweetness, and the pepperoni. It’s a much more complex, a much more rounded…The Shaq-A-Roni don’t got nothing on the Kelce pizza.”

The fact that this beef started only a few days ahead of the Super Bowl makes it an excellent marketing campaign. As for the matchup in the Superbowl itself, Jason Kelce’s brother Travis Kecle and the Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off against the San Fransico 49ers on February 11 in a stellar matchup that can’t be missed.

As for Shaq, the four-time NBA champion is a business savant and does not leave any stone unturned in flourishing his many various ventures with Papa John’s being one of them.

Shaquille O’Neal’s history with the brand

After hanging his sneakers and retiring from the league, Shaquille O’Neal has made some bold and interesting moves in the world of business. Due to his savvy business mind, O’Neal has generated a net worth of more than $400 million.

In 2019, Shaquille O’Neal became the brand ambassador for Papa John’s while also serving as a member of the board as well. He has appeared in numerous advertisements for the brand since then and has also sold the right to use his likeness and voice for $ 8.5 million.

And now, The Big Aristotle is beefing with an NFL legend in the hopes of boosting the brand’s sales ahead of the Super Bowl. Let’s see what this battle between the Shaq-A-Roni and the Kelce pizza results in.