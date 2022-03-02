“Whoever gave the idea to trade for Russell Westbrook should be FIRED”: Notorious LeBron James hater lays it out on the 2016-17 NBA MVP after another listless performance in the absence of Anthony Davis

Russell Westbrook is straight-up not having a good time ever since moving to the LA Lakers. Skip Bayless probably finds this highly amusing.

Westbrook’s failings came as hardly any surprise to practically anyone who’s watched LeBron James play basketball. These are 2 extremely similar players in the half-court set, with similar strengths and weaknesses.

While LeBron James is now quite a dependable shooter from some spots, Westbrook seems to just have forgotten how to play basketball in live game situations. When asked to shoot it, the Brody is probably the least composed player in the NBA right now.

His Shaqtin-a-Fool compilation with just some bad bricks probably has 50+ clips on it by now. There are many, many metrics and eye tests which prove that Westbrook is, at best, a rotation player right now.

“You know the rules, three Shaqtins and you’re out.” 😂 Don’t miss the best blunders of the week on the latest edition of #Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/Hin1f1o0rW — Shaqtin’ a Fool (@shaqtin) February 11, 2022

Skip Bayless lays it out on Russell Westbrook as the Lakers take another beating

Russell Westbrook turned in yet another insipid performance as perhaps the smallest non-shooter in the NBA today. The Brody finished the night shooting 5-of-17 from the field.

While this was yet another 0 turnover game, this can be attributed to LeBron James having the ball at all times. Ultimately, the Lakers were playing virtually 4-v-5 on offense for yet another night as the Mavs’ well-drilled defense smartly sagged off Russ.

It got Skip Bayless enough fuel to fire off yet another venomous tweet (not that this takes much).

Who’s idea was it to trade for Russell Westbrick??? Whoever it was should be FIRED. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 2, 2022

Whether or not the Lakers make the playoffs is a question squarely up in the air at the moment. And it won’t be long when they get knocked out at that stage as well if they make it.