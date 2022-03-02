Basketball

“Whoever gave the idea to trade for Russell Westbrook should be FIRED”: Notorious LeBron James hater lays it out on the 2016-17 NBA MVP after another listless performance in the absence of Anthony Davis

"Whoever gave the idea to trade for Russell Westbrook should be FIRED": Notorious LeBron James hater lays it out on the 2016-17 NBA MVP after another listless performance in the absence of Anthony Davis
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Draymond Green is the most IMPORTANT player for the Warriors!": Kendrick Perkins ranks the DPOY candidate ahead of Stephen Curry on Golden State
Next Article
“How did Wilt Chamberlain score only 4 points in a Finals game?!”: Wilt the Stilt once recorded single digit in points scored while playing alongside Jerry West and Elgin Baylor
NBA Latest Post
“How did Wilt Chamberlain score only 4 points in a Finals game?!”: Wilt the Stilt once recorded single digit in points scored while playing alongside Jerry West and Elgin Baylor
“How did Wilt Chamberlain score only 4 points in a Finals game?!”: Wilt the Stilt once recorded single digit in points scored while playing alongside Jerry West and Elgin Baylor

Wilt Chamberlain was known for scoring some bizarre number of points. However, in Game 2…