“With this bounce, Luka Doncic would’ve easily won this year’s Dunk Contest”: NBA Twitter explodes as the Mavs star surprisingly flushes down an emphatic putback dunk over Dwight Howard

Late in the 1st quarter, Luka Doncic takes off to put down an energetic putback dunk all over Dwight Howard.

After suffering a disappointing loss against the Clippers, an embarrassing defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Los Angeles Lakers is on their way to suffer yet another monumental blowout against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Trailing by 15 at halftime, the Mavericks are so far the better team in all aspects, compared to the Lakers. Luka has been sensational in the first two periods. Playing a total of 18:12 minutes, the Slovenian youngster recorded 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist. The recently turned 23-year-old also blew up on social media for one of his spectacular plays.

Late in the first quarter of the clash, Luka took off to throw down a putback dunk all over Dwight Howard., cleaning Spencer Dinwiddie’s miss. Not only were the players all hyped up, but the fans at Crypto.Com Arena were also left stunned.

NBA Twitter reacts as Luka Doncic rises up to throw down a putback dunk all over Dwight Howard

As soon as Doncic threw down the dunk, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Doncic has definitely been catching more bodies than ever this year. Hopefully, there is no “random drug test” coming Doncic’s way tomorrow!