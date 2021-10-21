“Who’s got the blunt, AI?”: Allen Iverson speaks about stigmas attached to marijuana during launch of ‘Iverson 96’ strain in partnership with Al Harrington

NBA icon Allen Iverson is teaming up with former NBA player Al Harrington to launch a line of cannabis products and merchandise.

Allen Iverson is without a doubt one of the greatest players to have ever picked up a basketball. It is amazing how many things he accomplished despite being just 6 feet tall and 165 pounds.

He has a Hall of Fame career to prove that fact, too. Iverson will be remembered as one of the greatest scorers of all time and as the best short king to step on the court.

However, there’s also no denying that the Sixers legend also had quite the reputation during his time as a pro. The 11x All-Star has always had a label of being a thug and rebel. A huge part of it was infused by his prolonged cannabis smoking. Now, Allen Iverson wants to reduce the negative stain around cannabis.

As a result, he is teaming up with former NBA player Al Harrington to launch the marijuana strain ‘Iverson 96”.

Happy to be joining my brother @cheddahcheese7 & the whole @Violabrands family. Ready to change the game!!! pic.twitter.com/R9WZcTMm8E — Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) July 29, 2021

Meanwhile, AI’s partner Harrington is well aware that bringing Iverson in will be vital to the success of the business and they also intend to rebuild America’s Black communities.

Allen Iverson and Al Harrington speak on their new strain of marijuana called “Iverson 96.”

Iverson recently opened up about one of the biggest off-court issues he had during his career. The 46-year-old spoke honestly about how he had a label of “weed head” by fans and how this stigma him on a personal level.

Now he wants to reduce the stigma by launching his own line of marijuana. Allen Iverson exclusively talks to GQ –

“[Weed] always had a negative stigma with it. Until all these years later you find out you’ve had it all wrong.”

Speaking about the stigma around cannabis, he says –

“I remember getting arrested for having a blunt and being all on ESPN. I was taunted when I was playing. [I was] Called ‘Weed Head’ from people in the crowd. ‘Where’s the marijuana? Who’s got the blunt, AI?” “I had to go through that throughout my career, particularly when I was younger and look how far it’s come now? That stigma. Them criticizing it as they were, it’s like, ‘y’all had it all wrong.”

AI’s partner Al Harrington speaks on the partnership –

“We’re going to keep pushing boundaries. I’m honoured to have Allen on board. We want to continue to inspire others and encourage people of colour to participate in the cannabis space.”

AI joins a club of former players who have gotten into the cannabis industry which include soon-to-be Basketball Hall of Famers Paul Pierce and Chris Webber, as well as NBA champion Matt Barnes.

Above all, let’s hope AI’s new venture changes the stigma around marijuana in the sports world.

