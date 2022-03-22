“I spent $600k in one day just to keep up with Mike Tyson!”: When Shaquille O’Neal tried to outdo the legendary boxer by spending more than half a million at a Rolls-Royce dealership

Los Angeles Lakers Legend champion Shaquille O’Neal reveals the time he spent $600k on cars just to keep up with Mike Tyson’s spending spree.

Shaquille O’ Neal is most popularly known for being one of the most dominant players of all time in the NBA. In fact, the star big man has had a successful career off the court as well as on it. The Hall-of-Famer is currently known for being a sports analyst on the television program Inside the NBA.

The former MVP also made numerous appearances in various commercials over the years, and later in his career, he has also turned into an active investor and businessman, with investment in various companies, most notably Apple and PepsiCo, and has amassed millions over his lifetime.

Here’s how Shaq (who was an early investor in Google and tons of other ventures) considers what to invest in. Shaq just recently purchased NFTs (Creatures & Mutant Apes) and even changed his profile picture to one. Shaq knows NFTs will change peoples lives. pic.twitter.com/dzAhEDEicF — cr0ss.eth (@cr0ssETH) September 28, 2021

However, with such ginormous wealth comes a tendency to spend on luxuries. This time around, Shaq spent more than half a million just to outdo a certain Mike Tyson. So, what exactly happened? Read on to find out…

Shaquille O’Neal spends $600k on cars with Mike Tyson.

According to google, Shaquille O’Neal currently has a net worth of over $400 million. In fact, O’Neal is one of the smartest players when it comes to his money. However, on this one particular occasion, he wasn’t. The 4x NBA champion reveals the time when he and legendary boxer Mike Tyson went to a Rolls-Royce dealership. He goes on to say –

“One time, me and Tyson was in the Rolls-Royce dealership and Tyson bought three. And I wasn’t gonna buy three, but I wasn’t gonna let him outdo me. So I bought two. Six hundred thousand going down the drain. I had it, but Lester called me like ‘hey, gotta stop this’ so.”

As we very well know, Shaq is a very competitive in nature, which we have seen countless times on the court. This time, it was full display off the court as well. In fact, this isn’t the first time he hasn’t spent on cars. We all the story of him spending his first payback of Mercedes for his whole family.

Like J. Cole famously said “Pride is the devil”, this time the devil set the 15x All-Star back a whopping $600k, which for Shaq, is chump change.

