“Kobe Bryant is testing you while LeBron James is very encouraging”: Jordan Clarkson reveals experience of being teammates with the two icons

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson expresses his gratitude for being one of the few players to play under NBA icons Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

When we speak of the NBA Mt. Rushmore, it’s next to impossible to ignore Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. The two multiple-time champions represent two different eras of basketball. The two legends are like chalk and cheese when we talk about their style of playing the game.

The Black Mamba was the closest thing to Michael Jordan, emulating a similar work ethic and competitive drive. On the other hand, King James is a freak of nature blessed with never-before-seen longevity. However, the two multiple-time MVPs had one thing in common, both never cheated the game.

It was a dream matchup to see the two superstars face each other in the Finals. Unfortunately, this contest remained unfulfilled. At one point, both Bryant and James formed the pillars of the NBA, with the latter looking to dethrone an aging Mamba.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant told me to go to the basket like a dark skin dude!”: Jordan Clarkson followed the legendary advice black mamba gave him when they played for the Lakers

There were only a few fortunate players to witness the leadership style of both the superstars, one of them being Jordan Clarkson, who recently narrated his experience.

Jazz 6th MOY Jordan Clarkson addresses the leadership styles of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

46th pick in the 2014 draft, Clarkson was selected by the Wizards but traded overnight to the LA Lakers. The 6″4′ guard played four seasons for the purple and gold, having the guidance of the late Kobe Bryant during his initial years in the league.

It’s no secret that the Mamba was a tough taskmaster, even if it meant ruffling his teammate’s feathers. The five-time champion’s feuds with Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard are prime examples. Bryant’s competitive zeal gave his teammates a hard time.

Clarkson, who had just arrived, met the late Lakers legend when he was at the flag end of his career. Nonetheless, it was never too late to pick up. Post Bryant’s retirement in 2016, Clarkson played close to two years more for the LA franchise, which was amid the rebuilding process.

In February 2018, Clarkson was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, teaming up with King James for his final run, with whom he made his Finals debut against the Warriors. Though the Finals didn’t last long, with the Cavs getting swept 4-0, the Filipino-American player did learn a lot from the King.

.@JordanClarksons says he was “blessed to see” the different leadership styles of LeBron James & Kobe Bryant. Amazing 👏 pic.twitter.com/GHUuriJSvC — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) July 20, 2022

As he continues to make his strides in Utah, Clarkson considers himself blessed, having played under the leadership of two icons.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant came out of his skin and grilled us a bit”: Jordan Clarkson revealed how the Lakers legend yelled at his younger teammates following a loss in his farewell season