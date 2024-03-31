“I’ll Give Him 5 Cash”: Shaquille O’Neal ‘Trolls’ Tony Parker Yet Again, ‘Massively’ Lowballs Texas Estate

Hall of Famer Tony Parker left Paris and moved to San Antonio in 2001 after being drafted by the Spurs. While his new hometown did not have the same luxury the City of Love does, he used his NBA salary to buy a jaw-droppingly extravagant mansion in 2005 with every amenity he could dream of.

Per ‘Sotheby’s International Realty’, Parker’s sprawling 53-acre home in Anaqua Springs boasts a 5,900-square-foot gym, a temperature-controlled wine room that could house 1,500 bottles, a theatre fitted with stadium seating, a tennis court, a beach volleyball court, a fruit orchard, a greenhouse, a herb garden and, perhaps the astonishing feature, a water park with slides. The Spurs icon put the mini-town on sale in 2021, two years after retiring from the NBA, but took it off the market in 2023.

However, Parker’s ridiculous mansion is reportedly back on the market with an asking price of $16.5 million, $3 million less than he wanted in 2021. While almost everyone dreams of owning a mansion with a water park, few have the means to buy one. Among those is the $400 million net worth Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. The four-time NBA champion showed interest in buying Parker’s mansion, but his opening offer is well short of the asking price.

O’Neal has hilariously offered Parker a “five cash” offer, which likely won’t be enough to persuade the Spurs icon into selling. The former Los Angeles Lakers is a savvy businessman, but regardless of his art of negotiation, he won’t convince Parker to sell his stunning mansion for “five cash.” A valiant attempt from O’Neal, but to no avail.

Tony Parker knew not to indulge in Shaquille O’Neal’s mind games

Tony Parker is one of the smartest players to grace the NBA. He was a visionary on the court and took pride in making the correct decisions. He was also mild-mannered and never trash-talked or got into physical altercations. In an interview on ‘SKWEEK Show’, he explained why he never indulged in opponents’ mind games, despite their best efforts. He said,

“I was really small in my field. So it’s clear that I would never fight against 7-foot or 7-foot-5 guys. Even if Shaquille O’Neal made some big fouls on me, I stayed on the floor. I wouldn’t get up to face him.”

While Parker showed restraint and let his game do the talking, O’Neal had a different approach. In a game against the Spurs, during his time with the Lakers, he hard-fouled the guard and threw him to the ground, leaving him in agony.

Parker explained that he neither got back to his feet in a hurry nor walked up to O’Neal seeking answers for the cheap shot. The point guard decided not to infuriate the dominant center to protect himself, a wise decision showcasing why he’s regarded as one of the most intelligent players in NBA history.