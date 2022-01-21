“Why couldn’t Chris Paul do this during the Finals?!”: NBA Twitter speaks out as Suns star hits three with a hand in his face to ice the game vs Mavericks

NBA Twitter reacts as Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul hits the dagger three in the final minutes against the Dallas Mavericks

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns couldn’t have been more back and forth in the 4th quarter.

On one end, you have the Chris Paul led-Suns, working tirelessly to slash the 11 point lead their opponents had. And on the other end, you have Luka Doncic and his Mavericks, doing whatever they can to not only hold their lead, but even extend it, if possible.

For most of the 4th, the Mavs achieved their goal, with Reggie Bullock especially hitting a really clutch 3 to extend Dallas’s lead to 5 at one point. But eventually, the brilliant play of Jae Crowder, Chris Paul, and Devin Booker gave Phoenix the lead.

Still, even at this point, the game was pretty darn close, with the Mavericks even threatening to take the lead. And just then, CP3 decided to make an incredible shot to seal the game. And it’s something that NBA Twitter is still obsessing over.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Twitter can’t stay calm as Chris Paul drills a tough three with a hand in his face to ice the game

Chris Paul had a relatively good performance during this game, recording 20 points, 5 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block while shooting 57.1% from the field. Out of those 20 points though, we’re pretty sure he will hold a certain three points far higher than the others.

Don’t know what we mean? Well then, take a look at the tweet below.

And as we said earlier, NBA Twitter can’t stop obsessing over it.

CP3 is legendary man pic.twitter.com/ge28dNioWD — ᴍᴀɴ ᴏꜰ ᴄᴜʟᴛᴜʀᴇ  (@moc_dude) January 21, 2022

Dude was playing with torn ligaments in both wrists fym why — Nbaofficialstrash (@gr73159199) January 21, 2022

His experience pays off. He knows what to do when something wrong went on. Tough guy in the league. The best pg of the decade. — Don’tkillmyvibe (@tkillmyvibe_don) January 21, 2022

With this win, the Phoenix Suns go to an impressive 35-9, continuing to stand tall as the team with the best record in the NBA. And who knows? If they continue like this, we could see them in the Finals once again, this year.

