Basketball

“Why did I bench Russell Westbrook?? I was playing the guys that I thought were going to win the game”: Frank Vogel’s statement after deciding to play without Brodie to close out the game against the Pacers which Lakers ended up losing

"Why did I bench Russell Westbrook?? I was playing the guys that I thought were going to win the game": Frank Vogel's statement after deciding to play without Brodie to close out the game against the Pacers which Lakers ended up losing
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"I don't think it's good enough for Aaron Rodgers just to get to the Super Bowl, I think he needs to win": Shannon Sharpe believes the only way Packers QB can save his legacy is if he wins it all this year
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Why did I bench Russell Westbrook?? I was playing the guys that I thought were going to win the game": Frank Vogel's statement after deciding to play without Brodie to close out the game against the Pacers which Lakers ended up losing
“Why did I bench Russell Westbrook?? I was playing the guys that I thought were going to win the game”: Frank Vogel’s statement after deciding to play without Brodie to close out the game against the Pacers which Lakers ended up losing

As the Lakers took on the Indiana Pacers, Frank Vogel had to take some major…