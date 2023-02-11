“Why do the Clippers want Russell Westbrook?”: Redditor Breaks Down 2017 MVP’s Impact

Russell Westbrook getting traded to the Utah Jazz marks the end of a drama-filled tenure at the L.A Lakers. The superstar was part of a three-team trade, involving the Lakers, Utah Jazz, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While Westbrook has had a horrendous eighteen months with the Lakers, he is still not washed. At least, that’s what Reddit user u/MITWestbrook argued in a long post. The user pulled out a number of stats to make his argument. Indeed, he argues the 2017 MVP had offered a lot to the Lakers and that the Clippers need him.

Also Read: “Explain to 5 y/o That His Dad is Not a Vampire”: Russell Westbrook’s Wife Nina Slams Media Over Unhinged Slander

What does Russell Westbrook bring to the table?

Reddit user u/MITWestbrook tried to answer that in a post. The user’s post marshaled a range of stats to make some arguments. The main claim was that Westbrook helped other players shoot 9-10% better. Westbrook’s ‘on-off impact on offense was huge as he runs set offense to get big men the ball.’ In addition, LeBron’s free-style offense was a contributor to the team and Westbrook performing badly.

However, the claim that raised eyebrows was something else. He argued that ‘AD would never put up the stats he had with Westbrook, ever again.’ As proof of Westbrook’s playmaking skills, the user pointed to him being in the top 20 in potential assists and 2nd in assist-to-pass percentage.

Westbrook’s defensive mistakes were put down to him being forced to guard the best players. Remember that it was Westbrook’s error-prone defense that led many to conclude that he was ill-suited for the Lakers.

As expected, the post was met with mixed reactions. Only time can tell if Westbrook will prove his mettle again. And there is not a lot left.

Westbrook’s Disastrous Lakers Period

When Westbrook came to the Lakers in 2021, it was a homecoming of sorts for the player. He was born in California and played for UCLA in his college years. The addition of Westbrook to a team consisting of Anthony Davis and LeBron James was supposed to make an unbeatable force.

However, the Lakers’ experiment soon proved disastrous, with the team falling apart. On-court losses piled up with off-court drama to create a train wreck. In the midst of all this, Westbrook was playing horribly.

Towards the end of his time with the Lakers, Westbrook was getting into spats with the coaching staff and being a liability to the team. These last eighteen months have taken a lot of the sheen off Westbrook. No more is he a veritable force of nature; rather he is an aging superstar.

Also Read: “Respect LeBron James Enough To Think They May Win the West!”: Skip Bayless Delivers Opinion About Lakers After Russell Westbrook Trade