“Explain to 5 y/o That His Dad is Not a Vampire”: Russell Westbrook’s Wife Nina Slams Media Over Unhinged Slander

The Russell Westbrook slander has gotten out of hand. Media has recently taken his poor performance as an invitation to launch a humiliating attack on him. It’s one thing to criticize a player, an athlete. It’s another to speak slanderous comments about a man who has contributed so much to the sport.

Russell Westbrook is an athlete who will go down in history as one of the greatest. His last two seasons do not define him. And granted they were horrible and he performed terribly but that should be discussed as players’ performances should be. Without name-calling and with logic.

However, the media has forsaken the age-old rule of not indulging in slander. But now, the Westbrook family has had enough. Especially Brodie’s wife Nina.

Also read: “Kevin Durant and Chris Paul Create History Even Before Sharing an NBA Court!”: Phoenix Suns Brought Together 4x Scoring and Assist Champions

Nina talks of the impact of slander aimed at Russell Westbrook on their children

The entire scene started as soon as Westbrook was traded to Utah. Though the criticism had been out of line the entire last two seasons, things got worse once it was confirmed Russ is leaving.

ESPN’s analyst Dave McMenamin, while discussing the Lakers trade, claimed the players were calling Westbrook a vampire who sucks the blood out of a locker room.

Nina, who has remained quiet and steadfast in the last two years, finally caved and reacted. She reminded the league, especially the media that Westbrook is a father of young school-going children. The slander is not only hurting him but also hurting their kids.

Nina: “I have school aged children who have to listen to their peers repeat the nasty things that you guys say on television about their father. I guess I will prepare myself to explain to my 5 year old that his dad is not actually a vampire.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on ESPN (@nbaonespn)

Carmelo Anthony and Donovan Mitchell call out NBA on ESPN

After Dave McMenamin went viral for saying someone in the Lakers believed Westbrook is a vampire, Carmelo Anthony and Donovan Mitchell called him out on ESPN’s Instagram post.

Carmelo Anthony got straight to the point and asked Dave for his source. Meanwhile, Mitchell had had enough of the undue slander aimed at Brodie. He asked the channel to stop the hateful comments.

Also read: “Even When You Play Against LeBron James, You’re in Awe!”: Stephen Curry Once Describe Lakers Superstar’s Greatness to Draymond Green