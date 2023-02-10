“Respect LeBron James Enough To Think They May Win the West!”: Skip Bayless Delivers Opinion About Lakers After Russell Westbrook Trade

Jan 31, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) react during overtime against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

For the past few months, the LA Lakers have been focused on two things. Helping LeBron James win another ring, and moving on from Russell Westbrook.

As of last night, the Lakers have achieved one of these goals. The franchise has managed to trade away Brodie, sending him to the Jazz in a three-team trade that saw them receive D’Angelo Russell and Mike Conley move to the Timberwolves.

The trade is significant for plenty of reasons. But, according to Skip Bayless, the biggest thing is that he now sees LeBron and LA potentially taking the Western Conference.

Skip Bayless believes that the LeBron James-led Lakers can win the West with Russell Westbrook gone

Russell Westbrook has officially been traded to the Utah Jazz. After months of speculation, Brodie played his last game for the Lakers against the OKC Thunder, trading LA for Salt Lake City.

The move was very much expected, and many fans are happy to see him go. Heck, even some non-fans like Skip Bayless think the move is good. The UNDISPUTED analyst recently went on record, claiming that he now believes that the Lakers, along with LeBron James are primed to perhaps win the Western Conference.

Now that the “cloud” that was Westbrook has left sunny California.

The Lakers trade Russell Westbrook for D’Angelo Russell in a 3-team deal: “I give them a shot at making a run at winning the West because I have that much respect left for LeBron James. The cloud that hung over them was Russ.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/OtAjRbWrAC — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 9, 2023

It certainly is a trade that looks to be in favor of the Lakers. Hopefully, it is enough for LeBron to lead the Lakers to the promised land.

LeBron’s son Bryce is not happy with the Russell Westbrook trade

On paper, the Russ trade looks good for LeBron James. However, The King’s son Bryce isn’t too happy about it. The young prince shared a story on Instagram referring to the trade as an “L”.

LeBron’s youngest son, Bryce, just posted this on IG 👀 Calling the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook to Jazz trade a: “L” pic.twitter.com/AvHnnb3uO6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 9, 2023

Whether or not Bryce is right or wrong, the deal is done. Hopefully, it will prove to be fruitful for LeBron and the Lakers.

