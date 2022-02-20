Basketball

“Why don’t y’all like me? I only beat you thrice!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green embraces the boos the Cleveland crowd showers upon him during the All-Star Media and Practice session

"Why don't y'all like me? I only beat you thrice!": Warriors' Draymond Green embraces the boos the Cleveland crowd showers upon him during the All-Star Media and Practice session
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Steph and Ayesha Curry get booed in Cleveland and roasted on Twitter!": Warriors' superstar Stephen Curry gets criticized for using the All-Star Weekend to plug his new HBO show
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Why don't y'all like me? I only beat you thrice!": Warriors' Draymond Green embraces the boos the Cleveland crowd showers upon him during the All-Star Media and Practice session
“Why don’t y’all like me? I only beat you thrice!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green embraces the boos the Cleveland crowd showers upon him during the All-Star Media and Practice session

Warriors’ Draymond Green embraces the hatred of the Cleveland crowd, fires back at them with…