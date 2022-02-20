“Steph and Ayesha Curry get booed in Cleveland and roasted on Twitter!”: Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry gets criticized for using the All-Star Weekend to plug his new HBO show

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry are greeted with boos in Cleveland during the All-Star weekend

It is no secret that the city of Cleveland is not a fan of the Warriors. After having met in four straight finals, the Cavaliers have a 1-3 record to show, and that too due to Stephen Curry’s MCL sprain. Their love for Steph and Ayesha was on full display, as the couple made it to the stage.

The two were present there to promote their new HBO Max show ‘About Last Night’. When the Currys made their way to the stage, moments after the Cavs won the Skills Challenge over the Antetokounmpo brothers, they were greeted with loud boos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter)

Also Read: “Did Stephen Curry snub his own Splash Brother Klay Thompson?!”: Reggie Miller and Chef Curry both leave out Klay in their list of shooters they’d love to go up against

One would expect the three years since the last Finals beatdown to let things slide, but alas, that wasn’t the case. However, just three months ago, Steph was commanding MVP chants in the same building.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha get hit with criticism on Twitter

The All-Star Weekend is supposed to be a time of joy and to let things go. However, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry chose it to promote their HBO show. This did not sit right with the fans in the building, as well as the fans online. NBA Twitter hurled a bunch of critcism.

Steph Curry and Ayesha promoting their weird dating show pic.twitter.com/fyUhu6t3rC — Jac Manuell (@JacManuell) February 20, 2022

Steph walking through the Cavs arena pic.twitter.com/2CXIG61gA8 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 20, 2022

Ayesha curry saying she could last longer in the wilderness then Steph curry when she can’t even go a month without male attention pic.twitter.com/V81qdl9n4v — jw (@the__johnw) February 20, 2022

Akron’s own Stephen Curry is being drowned in a chorus of boos from folks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Ayesha Curry is getting louder boos. Never change, Cleveland. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) February 20, 2022

Stephen and Ayesha Curry welcomed to Cleveland with boos during promotion of HBO show. Curry waves to bring it on. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) February 20, 2022

Cleveland booing Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha, who are promoting their HBOMax show “About Last Night”. Those feelings must hurt, all time — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) February 20, 2022

Why in the world would the NBA put Ayesha Curry on an All-Star stage in Cleveland? @cavs fans don’t forget. @NBAonTNT #NBAAIIStar — Dennis Manoloff (@dmansworld474) February 20, 2022

Also Read: “Am I supposed to wear a $5000 chain to the game?”: Jarrett Allen fires back after fans trolls him for a super casual outfit during the All-Star Weekend

As it can be seen, no one was particularly happy about seeing the Currys plug their show tonight.