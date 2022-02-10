“Why is everyone around LaMelo Ball such stinking trash!”: Hornets fans can’t contain their ferocity as Melo’s 33-point performance is spurned in loss vs Bulls

NBA Twitter reacts as LaMelo Ball puts up yet another incredible performance in a loss for the Hornets

If LaMelo Ball hadn’t proven his All-Star nod already, he sure is doing it right now.

Just 4 games ago, when the Hornets faced off against the Celtics in a fierce matchup, the man poured on a career-high 38 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists on 50% from the field, and 40% from beyond the arc. And recently, in their last game, which was against the Bulls, he recorded 33 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals, while shooting 48% from the field, and 50% from three.

In short, the man has been absolutely sensational. But the Hornets… well, let’s just say they aren’t doing so hot as a team.

The franchise has now lost 6 games on the bounce and now stands 9th, with a record of just 28-28.

And given that the franchise player puts up such incredible performances to drag his team to victory, the fans just can’t take it anymore.

Also Read: “After this Los Angeles Lakers loss to Portland, I’m speechless”: Magic Johnson expresses his disappointment in LeBron James and co. as they lose 105-107

NBA Twitter shows how furious it is with the Hornets as yet another LaMelo Ball performance is squandered vs Bulls

During this game, apart from LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Kelly Oubre were really the only ones, scoring 19 and 22 respectively.

Players like Terry Rozier, and especially Mason Plumlee were essentially no factors during this game. And in reflection to that, fans of the franchise couldn’t help but cry out in anger on Twitter.

Get him a Center! — jack (@jack74015329) February 10, 2022

The hornets really need to get him a better center — Truth Tella (@Tella1Truth) February 10, 2022

now get him a real center and leagues finished — ™ (28-28)(13-7) (@LaMeloLover) February 10, 2022

He’s better than magic Johnson skill wise — Jrue (@Jrusko29) February 10, 2022

We won’t lie, we completely agree with the notion that LaMelo Ball needs a better center paired alongside him. And if the Hornets can actually manage to do that soon, who knows what this young team could accomplish.

As things stand, however, things have seldom ever looked this grim.

Also Read: “LaMelo Ball looks like a character straight out of GTA”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Hornets’ All-Star pulls up to the Spectrum Arena wearing a green Supreme ski mask