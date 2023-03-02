Why is Ja Morant Suspended? Fact-Checking Grizzlies Star’s Punishment Over Allegations of Violence Against Minor

Washington Post made shocking claims yesterday about Ja Morant. The Grizzlies star was accused of beating up and threatening a minor with a gun. the news sent shockwaves around the NBA world. The report also suggested that Morant had even threatened mall security with a 9-man entourage. These allegations are serious. Although the police department has discarded the complaints against Ja, he will certainly face repercussions over the accusations.

In light of the accusations against JA, multiple rumors are floating around the community. One such rumor that has caught fire suggests Morant is being suspended indefinitely from the NBA over the allegations. Considering the nature of the Post’s report, this rumor is being believed by fans. However, these remain baseless rumors.

Ja Morant has not been suspended by the NBA

A lot of parody pages are capitalizing on the recent reports about Ja’s violence. Popular parody accounts like ‘B*ttcrack Sports’ have posted false rumors that the NBA has been indefinitely suspended. These are not substantiated by any authentic claims. Animated videos of Adam Silver announcing the suspension of Ja Morant have also been going around on the internet.

Again, these remain rumors. They have n0t been substantiated yet. Ja Morant’s agent Tanner also revealed that NBA had conducted its own investigation into the matter. The league is yet to comment on it, however, Tanner’s comments point out that the NBA will most likely let Ja Morant go without any official punishment.

Tanner: “Unsubstantiated rumors and gossip are being put out by people motivated to tear Ja down and tarnish his reputation for their own financial gain.” Tanner further claimed: “Any and every allegation involving a firearm has been fully investigated and could not be corroborated. This includes the NBA investigation last month, in which they found no evidence,” Tanner said. The incident with the teenage boy, Tanner said, “was purely self-defense. Again, after this was fully investigated by law enforcement, they came to the decision not to charge Ja with any crime.”

Morant accused of multiple violent altercations

Ja apparently was involved in two violent altercations within a span of 4 days last summer. The first one involved mall security. Apparently. Morant’s mother had an argument with a ‘Finish Line’ employee. Ja Morant reached the mall with a 9-man entourage. When the director of mall security stopped him, Morant and his entourage threatened him and allegedly shoved him in his head.

Four days later, while hosting a pick-up game at his home, Ja Morant reportedly trashed a 17-year-old boy and punched him 12-13 times. He then walked out with a concealed gun and was stopped by his father. The allegations raise serious questions about Morant’s future in the league. These highlight a problematic trend and should be handled urgently.

