Ja Morant Accused of ‘Repeatedly Punching’ Minor and Threatening ‘Mall Security’ with His Entourage

Washington Post has made sensational claims about Ja Morant. They have released police reports that suggest Morant was involved in at least two possibly violent interactions in the past year. Shockingly, the first one involves a minor. The second instance involves Morant threatening the head of security at a Memphis mall due to a heated exchange between his mother and a Finish Line employee.

The police reports acquired by Post reveal that after the exit from the playoffs last year, Ja Morant held a pick-up game at his home. An altercation with a minor present at the game led to the Grizzlies’ star guard punching the 17-year-old 12-13 times along with an accomplice.

Ja Morant accused of two separate acts of violence

The boy later told the police that Morant punched him hard enough to cause a knot in his head. He further claimed that the 6ft 2″ athlete threatened him with a poorly concealed gun and Ja’s father had to step in to de-escalate the situation. Morant confessed to swinging first but alleged that the kid was the aggressor and had thrown the ball at him first.

The 2-time All-Star also accused the underage boy of threatening to light up his house like fireworks. Morant stated he was acting in self-defense. Local prosecutors did not file any charges with the district attorney due to insufficient proof. The Grizzlies superstar was given the benefit of doubt and no charges were pressed.

Ja Morant has been accused of allegedly beating up a 17-year-old boy and pointing a gun at him, per @mollyhc "The teenager told detectives from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office that, after the fight, Morant went into his house and re-emerged with a gun visible in the waistband…

On a separate occasion, reportedly 4 days before his altercation with the minor, Morant’s mother had an argument with a Finish Line employee. She called up her son Ja Morant who arrived at the mall with a 9-man entourage. The director of the Mall’s security confronted him and his entourage. Morant refused to leave despite instructions from security.

Things escalated between the two parties and the director of security alleged someone from Ja’s group shoved him in the head. The security guard also accused the 23-year-old NBA superstar of threatening him with repercussions later by saying “let me find out what time he gets off.”

So apparently Ja Morant's mother called him after having an argument with a Finish Line employee and he came to the mall 9 deep and told the mall security guard "'Let me find out what time he gets off"

Morant’s agent has discarded the reports as rumors

Jim Tanner, Ja Morant’s agent, in his statement to the Washington Post, discarded these reports as unsubstantiated rumors. Tanner also denied the involvement of a gun.

Tanner: “Unsubstantiated rumors and gossip are being put out by people motivated to tear Ja down and tarnish his reputation for their own financial gain.” He continued: “Any and every allegation involving a firearm has been fully investigated and could not be corroborated. This includes the NBA investigation last month, in which they found no evidence,” Tanner said. The incident with the teenage boy, Tanner said, “was purely self-defense. Again, after this was fully investigated by law enforcement, they came to the decision not to charge Ja with any crime.”

This is the first time the reports of these concerning interactions have come out. Turner’s statement also clarifies that the league was aware of the suit and the allegations. However, they conducted an investigation silently and found Ja innocent. The NBA has not yet released any statements about these grave allegations or their own investigation.

