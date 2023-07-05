“$1000 To Whoever Knocks Down The Big Guy”: Adventurous Shaquille O’Neal Challenged Hundreds Of DJ Diesel Fans To Take On One Man

Shaquille O’Neal is not a man that knows how to sit still. Along with his work on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’, he is always doing commercials, acting roles, and most notably, being a DJ. Calling himself ‘DJ Diesel’, his music now has its own fans. Using that to his advantage, Shaq created a wild moment. He spurred on a mosh pit by placing a $1000 bounty on a ‘big guy’, before things promptly devolved into bedlam.

Despite the popularity of ‘DJ Diesel’, Shaq once said that he earns nothing from his gigs. Having been a Platinum recording artist in the 1990s, ‘The Big Aristotle’ has a certain level of appreciation for the world of music. at 51 years old and having achieved a great deal of wealth, him indulging in this activity makes sense. Despite this, it is peculiar that he charges $0 for his gigs but the big man does explain everything. You can read all the details here.

Shaquille O’Neal sets a $1000 bounty to knock over a large man during the mosh pit section of a concert

Shaquille O’Neal is a 7ft 1” behemoth of a man. It likely isn’t very often that he witnesses someone even close to his height. And it’s likely a good thing too, considering his actions after witnessing one of the few of these gentlemen in the crowd.

As Instagram user ‘zthetallnomad’ explains in his post, he was targeted by everyone in a mosh pit at the Lost Lands Festival. And it was because O’Neal spotted him, and announced a reward of $1000 to anyone that could knock him down. Below are the user’s post, as well as a tweet containing the screenshot of Shaq’s Instagram story.

The moral of the story here: Don’t be too big around the big man himself.

Why does O’Neal do his DJ gigs?

As mentioned earlier, Shaq has admitted that he does not get paid to be ‘DJ Diesel’, but does it anyway. Seemingly, there is no benefit to the big man here. At least, not a financial one.

However, when it comes to mental and emotional benefits, there are plenty for the big man. Once, he even explained how being DJ Diesel feels the same as being in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. So, as the man makes clear, the adrenaline rush from these concerts is all he needs.