HomeSearch

Why Is Klay Thompson Not Playing vs Pistons? Update On Warriors Star Reveals Nothing For Fans to be Worried About

Tonoy Sengupta
|Sun Oct 30 2022

Why Is Klay Thompson Not Playing vs Pistons? Update On Warriors Star Reveals Nothing For Fans to be Worried About

Oct 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson waves at the Phoenix Suns bench after being ejected from the game in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors had a pretty disappointing time in Charlotte, losing to the home team in Overtime.

What made the loss worse, was that the Hornets didn’t even have LaMelo Ball back in the line-up yet due to the young man still yet to recover from his Grade 2 high ankle sprain.

Throughout this time, Klay Thompson was one of the many players who didn’t play great, scoring just 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists, while shooting just 35.8% from the field, and 14.3% from beyond the arc.

After such an abysmal night, it would have been normal for Golden State to try and record a convincing, spirit-raising victory… but Klay Thompson isn’t in the game, or even on the bench.

What’s going on here?

Also Read: Reggie Bullock Becomes 1st NBA player to Agree with Kanye West on Controversial Thoughts Despite Antisemitism

 

The Golden State Warriors have decided to rest Klay Thompson during their game vs Pistons

The Golden State Warriors believe that if they were to rest Klay Thompson, now would be the right time.

At the end of the day, the franchise did also decide to rest him during preseason. So, it’s no surprise that they are resting him during one of the games in back-to-back matches as well.

With no Klay Thompson to help them out on both ends for this one, it’ll be pretty interesting to see how the team pulls off a victory against what is a young, surging Pistons team.

Also Read: George Mikan, Whose No. 99 Jersey Is Finally Being Retired, Once Coerced Bill Russell To Join The Lakers

About the author
Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta is an Editor for NBA content at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% of his time he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta