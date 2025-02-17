Why Is LeBron James Not Playing in the All-Star Game? Lakers Star Discloses Reason Behind Missing 21st All-Star Game

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is just about to tip off, and we received a very concerning update. LeBron James, who was about to suit up for his 21st All-Star Game, just let everyone know that he would be missing the game tonight. This was a shocking update for a lot of fans, who were eagerly awaiting to see LBJ, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant together.

James will be missing the All-Star Game due to foot and ankle issues.

LeBron James announces that he will not play in tonight’s NBA All-Star Game due to ankle and foot issues. pic.twitter.com/UKgk1FGiEv — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 16, 2025

Foot and ankle issues aren’t anything new for LBJ. He’s been dealing with injuries for the past few seasons, and it makes sense that the Lakers star doesn’t want to risk anything. Talking about his absence, James said,

“I have to look out for myself when it comes to this injury that I’ve been dealing with for years. I am headed back to LA tonight. There will be no vacation for me.”

LeBron James says he was hoping this morning that he would be able to play, but needs to take care of ankle/foot issues that he says he’s plagued him for years. https://t.co/h8RXZFRM1Q — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 16, 2025

With Luka Doncic on his team and healthy now, it makes sense why the 40-year-old will want to avoid picking up any injuries.

LeBron’s close friend Draymond Green smugly told the Inside the NBA crew how he could’ve told them about this update earlier, “I could’ve told you this an hour ago.”

Draymond Green’s initial reaction to LeBron missing tonight’s #NBAAllStar Mini-Tournament due to injury. pic.twitter.com/ENujNUm6Il — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2025

While it is a big loss for Team Shaq, they will still do their best to keep the Rising Stars at Bay when they meet in the first round.