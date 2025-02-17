mobile app bar

Why Is LeBron James Not Playing in the All-Star Game? Lakers Star Discloses Reason Behind Missing 21st All-Star Game

Raahib Singh
Published

Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms up before a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is just about to tip off, and we received a very concerning update. LeBron James, who was about to suit up for his 21st All-Star Game, just let everyone know that he would be missing the game tonight. This was a shocking update for a lot of fans, who were eagerly awaiting to see LBJ, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant together.

James will be missing the All-Star Game due to foot and ankle issues.

Foot and ankle issues aren’t anything new for LBJ. He’s been dealing with injuries for the past few seasons, and it makes sense that the Lakers star doesn’t want to risk anything. Talking about his absence, James said,

“I have to look out for myself when it comes to this injury that I’ve been dealing with for years. I am headed back to LA tonight. There will be no vacation for me.”

With Luka Doncic on his team and healthy now, it makes sense why the 40-year-old will want to avoid picking up any injuries.

LeBron’s close friend Draymond Green smugly told the Inside the NBA crew how he could’ve told them about this update earlier, “I could’ve told you this an hour ago.”

While it is a big loss for Team Shaq, they will still do their best to keep the Rising Stars at Bay when they meet in the first round.

About the author

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

