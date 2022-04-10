“Why can’t Ben Simmons shoot like this in a game?!”: Nets star releases clip of himself knocking down TOUGH relocation three-pointer during practice

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons shows off his shooting in yet another practice video

At this point, we’re starting to wonder if any court with an NBA symbol on it throws Ben Simmons for a loop.

Why do we say this? Well, you know how the man’s shooting during an NBA game is suspect? Somehow that doesn’t seem to be a problem at all during any practice sessions or scrimmages.

For those who say ‘yeah well, it’s practice’, we’re not even talking about his conversion rate here. The man looks comfortable shooting the ball, almost like it’s his bread and butter. It’s weird, to say the least.

To only further prove our point, the man recently released yet another clip of himself shooting during practice. And it’s something you absolutely need to see.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “We don’t give a f**k about the money!”: Ben Simmons has lost over $19 million and is at risk of losing another $12 million as he continues to hold out on the Sixers

Ben Simmons calmly knocks down a relocation three smoothly during practice with the Brooklyn Nets

So far, Ben Simmons has been unable to make his debut for the Nets due to a herniated disk in his back. But while there is still no clear timeline for his return, the man has been making major progress.

Simmons has even started to participate in individual training drills, where the training staff has made sure to put him through his paces. And from the most recent session, this little clip has surfaced.

As we said earlier, completely smooth from the dip all the way to the release and follow-through.

Really, what happens to this man when he steps on an NBA court?

Also Read: “Ben Simmons, why spit in the face of Sixers fans, shoot the ball”: Sixers fans in Philadelphia heckle the former Sixers guard as he makes his way to the Wells Fargo Center