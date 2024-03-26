Paul Pierce’s Nike Air PP IV’s Dubbed the ‘Poop Shoes’ From 2008 Finals Go Up For $40,000 on eBay

Paul Pierce’s game-worn “poop shoes” are up for sale on eBay and have been listed at almost $40,000. The eBay listing is titled “NBA FINALS 2008 Paul Pierce Game Worn “Poop Shoes”, Game 1 And Game 6 PROMO” and has a price tag of $39,950. But why are these shoes called the “poop shoes”?

During Game 6 of the 2008 NBA Finals, Celtics fans panicked when Paul Pierce had to leave the game in a wheelchair due to an “injury”. However, he returned to the court within a few minutes and looked in tip-top shape, which raised eyebrows. People started to question if he was even injured. In 2019, the Truth revealed that he was never injured and needed to use the bathroom to relieve his bowel movements.

Therefore, Pierce faked an injury during the 2008 NBA Finals to hit the loo. The shoes that he wore during that hilarious episode resulted in the eBay listing calling them the “poop shoes”. Of course, such a happenstance was bound to bring a plethora of reactions on social media. On Instagram, overtimekicks posted a video showcasing the screengrab from eBay that indicated the value of Paul Pierce’s game-worn shoes at $39,950.

Reacting to the video, a fan joked about buying the shoes if they had the spots from Pierce’s bathroom usage that day, “If there are still poop stains.. I might think about it..” Meanwhile, another fan found the usage of the term “poop shoe” unhinged. The fan wrote, “’Poop shoe’ is crazy”.

There were multiple reactions with laughing emojis indicating the funny nature of the eBay listing. However, one may wonder why are these shoes going up for an amount that is almost touching $40,000.

NBA game-worn shoes are rare gems

While $40,000 may look a lot for a couple of sneakers, this value is just a drop in the ocean compared to the top amounts during auctions. Of course, the list is flat-out dominated by Nike’s Air Jordan collection. MJ’s game-worn shoes have sold off like none other in history.

As per an article by Sneaker Freaker’s Gabe Filippa, Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers have fetched more than $1 million repeatedly. Apart from the omnipresent Air Jordans, Kanye West’s Grammy-worn Yeezy 1 “Prototype” also fetched $1.8 million. Therefore, the price tag of $39,950 on Paul Pierce’s game-worn shoes can be seen as part and parcel of the game-worn shoes.