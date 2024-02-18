Why Isn’t Joel Embiid Playing In The 2024 All Star Game? When Will He Return For The 76ers?

Credits: Jan 25, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid has been on a tear this season. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar put up 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game and was rewarded with a 7th All-Star selection as a starter for Team East. Unfortunately, fans will be deprived of Embiid’s brilliance in the 2024 All-Star Game on Sunday night.

When Embiid decided to sit out of the highly-anticipated clash against the Denver Nuggets, fans immediately mocked him for “ducking” Nikola Jokic. After sitting out against the Portland Trail Blazers as well, despite being injured, Embiid proceeded to suit up against the Golden State Warriors.

During the contest against Stephen Curry and co., the 2023 MVP seemed to be in a significant amount of pain. To make matters worse, late in the fourth quarter of the contest, Jonathan Kuminga fell on Embiid’s injured knee. JoJo headed to the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

A few days after the incident took place, reports revealed that the center would be sidelined for at least four weeks. Due to the injury he sustained to the lateral meniscus in his left knee, Joel Embiid will not be participating in the 2024 All-Star Game. Instead, Bam Adebayo will be starting the exhibition game.

Despite a historic campaign, Joel Embiid won’t be eligible to win the MVP award

Joel Embiid was having one of the best campaigns in the history of the game. Numerous analysts and enthusiasts were convinced that the 29-year-old would make his 6th All-NBA selection and retain the MVP award.

Despite having the stats to back it up, due to this horrific injury, Embiid will not be eligible for either of the two. Before the season began, the league’s new Player Participation Policy suggested that a player needed to suit up for 65 games (at least 20 minutes per game) to be eligible for season-end accolades.

Embiid has already missed out on 18 games and is projected to miss at least 8 games more before his injury is re-evaluated. By failing to meet the league’s 65-game quota, JoJo won’t be rewarded for his historic performance.

The team is struggling without their star player. Since the beginning of February, the Pennsylvania side has only clinched three wins in eight games, falling down a spot in the standings. Even though he has no chance to win the MVP, Joel Embiid will be determined to make his comeback and lead his team to a deep run in the postseason.