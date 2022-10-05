Why Kevin Durant Used His Mother, Wanda Durant’s Last Name Over His Father’s?

NBA legend Kevin Durant took his mother, Wanda Durant’s maiden name over his father Wayne Pratt’s last name

The NBA is the world’s best and toughest league for basketball. Only the best of the best can hope to make it to the grand stage. However, as hard as getting to the NBA is, becoming a star or a legend in the game is a whole different ball game.

Despite what others may lead you to believe, size, especially height, is a key added advantage to succeeding. When he was drafted in 2007, Kevin Durant was considered a unicorn. He had the size of a big man, and the agility of a guard. KD could score inside the paint, dominate the midrange, and can drill triples from anywhere on the court.

A huge credit for his success goes to his mother, Wanda Durant. She was always there for him, and is his biggest fan.

Kevin Durant took Wanda Durant’s last name over his father, Wayne Pratt’s

Kevin Durant was born on September 29, 1988, in Washington DC. He was born to Wanda Durant and Wayne Pratt. However, when he was just a toddler, his father deserted them. KD’s grandmother, Barbara Davis, helped Wanda raise Kevin.

His mother divorced his father, and they decided to give Kevin his mother’s maiden name, instead of the deserter’s name. This is how he came to be known as Kevin Durant, instead of Kevin Pratt.

When KD turned 13, his father re-entered his life. The two sorted things out between themselves and now have a healthy relationship. Pratt used to travel the country with KD for his basketball tournaments and was there to support him, while Wanda took care of KD’s siblings.

Kevin’s relationship with Wanda Durant

A mother and her child always have a strong inherent bond. With Wanda’s hardships after KD’s father left, the bond between her and Kevin grew stronger. Right from a young age, Durant knew he had a way to make it big with basketball, and he wanted to do so to support his mother.

She was there for him every step of the way, and he wanted to give her everything and anything she wanted. When KD won his MVP award in 2014, he gave an emotional speech, and thanked his mother. He called her the ‘real MVP.’

She’s always been his number one fan. When KD moved to the Warriors, she tried her best to fend off the criticism. She was the loudest supporter during the playoffs, and the happiest person when the Warriors won their back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

Last season, when the Celtics swept the Nets, Wanda was there courtside, and fought for calls for her son.

Their struggles helped them develop a bond which is stronger than any other.