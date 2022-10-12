Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight vs Pelicans? What is Heat superstar’s availability for preseason clash

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are set to play their fifth preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans, bringing up the question of whether the superstar will play.

The Heat had one of the most complete rosters in the NBA last season. Miami finished as the one seed behind a consistent offense with scoring threats all around and a defense that had the ability to suffocate an offense on any given night.

However, they would ultimately fall to the Boston Celtics in 7 games. Miami’s roster is centered around the same core that led them to such great success last season, so they should be back hunting for a title once more.

Their Bubble run was magical, but they haven’t been able to replicate it outside. However, this could be the year. Jimmy is back with a renewed sense of vengeance, and given that the Heat have been so close in previous years, they might finally climb over the hump.

Will Jimmy Butler play against the Pelicans?

There’s a high chance that Jimmy Butler won’t play the Heat’s clash with the Zion Williamson-led Pelicans. Butler has played in one of the four Heat preseason games so far.

He was rested in the preseason game against the Timberwolves, played 17 minutes against the Nets, and was again rested against the Grizzlies and Rockets.

The odds are that the Heat will likely rest him once more. Most of the other regular starters have been resting too, so this isn’t anything surprising. Miami wants to ensure their starting five is solid for the regular season, and given that the group doesn’t report any substantial injuries, they should be good to go for the season opener against the Bulls.

Jimmy G Buckets in line for a big year

Butler is one of the best players in the NBA. However, when we talk about the top-5 or top-10 players in the league, we don’t always mention his name.

His regular season performances are often top-15 worthy, but where he really excels is the postseason. He has shown time and time again that he has what it takes to take over a game in the playoff atmosphere. Butler’s performances have been Herculean at times, putting the team on his back in ways most superstars can’t.