“Will Dennis Schroder be stuck with number 96 for Boston Celtics?”: Former Lakers guard conducts survey to determine jersey number, gets trolled by Hannover 96 fans

Dennis Schroder hails from the north German town of Braunschweig and supports Eintract. Hannover 96 fans used his online survey to troll him.

There’s no doubt that the Boston Celtics have landed one of the best deals of the free agent market this summer. Acquiring Dennis Schroder as a free agent for the Taxpayers Mid-level Exception of $5 million or so was a great value move.

They now have Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder, Payton Pritchard, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown manning their backcourt. This will allow the Celtics to be a lot sturdier on defense from the PG position than they’ve been since Rondo’s heyday.

There is no doubt that GM and former head coach Brad Stevens has a concrete role envisioned for the German guard. He will also be looking to hit it off with fans of the Boston Celtics in the shamrock greens.

Dennis Schroder trolled by Hannover 96 fans in online survey

Schroder often engages in some social media activity to garner publicity and engagement amid his fanbase. In his bid to put his lifestyle out there, Schroder also released a video of himself shredding it on a skateboard this summer.

Another such activity that he’s planned out is asking his fans their opinion on what jersey number he should wear for Boston. However, some fans of Hannover 96 have managed to turn this into a practical joke.

Schroder has been a lifelong supporter of Brunswick, which means that he’s obligated to hate Hannover 96. The jersey number 96, therefore, is out of question as an option for him. But it was this fact that Hannover fans used to troll him.

Bild reports that they took to the DS17 FanToken app in huge numbers to swing the voting for Schroder’s poll. The aforementioned poll had 96 as the clear winner as fans’ choice for Schroder to don next season.

However, Schroder has released a statement that effectively rules this proposition out. He’ll already be the target for a fair few internet trolls and NBA fans over the upcoming season for various reasons. This incident adds just another item to that list.

