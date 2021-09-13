“Stephen Curry really had Jaylen Brown dancing”: When the Warriors faked the then-Celtics rookie, hit the tough buzzer-beater and surprisingly taunted him too

Back in 2017, Stephen Curry faked out Jaylen Brown, hit an incredibly tough buzzer-beater and shockingly mocked then then-Boston Celtics rookie.

Stephen Curry is truly the greatest shooter the league has ever seen. For over 13 years, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter has been mesmerising us with his jaw-dropping long-distance shots. It is because of him that young players today have expanded their range. With the way he uses the three-point line, Steph has completely revolutionised how modern basketball is played.

Apart from being a terrific scorer, Curry is widely loved by his fans for his humility and down-to-earth attitude. It is pretty tough to imagine SC30 being a dramatic character on court talking trash and acting up against his opponents.

One of the very few times Steph has been “cocky” on the basketball court and actually taunted the defender came on March 8th 2017 during the Warriors clash against Boston Celtics.

“I didn’t say nothing to Stephen Curry”: Jaylen Brown

During the dying seconds of the third quarter, Stephen faked out Jaylen Brown and ended up converting a pretty difficult buzzer-beater. That’s not all. Right after hitting the shot, Curry turned around, pointed and had a few taunting words to express to the rookie.

Here, have a look at how the sequence went:

Spoke too soon, Steph 🙃 pic.twitter.com/qbS16Ka3sc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 9, 2017

While it is unknown what Curry really told Jaylen, by his actions it seems as if he warned Brown to stop trash-talking.

However, in an interview, Brown was quick to set the record straight that he hadn’t spoken any trash to provoke the 2-time MVP.

“He just hit a shot,” Brown told CSNNE.com. “I didn’t say anything to him at all. He hit a good shot. I was playing good defense until I jumped on the head fake. But I didn’t say a word. I don’t know what it was. He hit a good shot; it was cute. Let’s keep playing basketball.”

I guess it was good D, I don’t know,” Brown said post-game. “I was a little bit surprised (that he pointed at me), I promise I didn’t say a word to him. I was just out there playing D, doing my job. He hit a shot then looked at me and doing whatever.

“I didn’t think he said anything either. He was just moving his fingers. Nothing was said. They needed that energy to get them going, I’m just glad we got the win.”

Sadly, Stephen Curry couldn’t lead his team over the line. Behind Isaiah Thomas’ 25-point performance, the Celtics managed to defeat the future Champs 99-86 at the Oracle Arena.