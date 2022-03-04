Will Joe Harris return this season for the playoffs? Brooklyn Nets reveal concerning details about the forward’s second ankle surgery

Joe Harris underwent another procedure on his left ankle today and remains out indefinitely. He is unlikely to return for the playoffs this season.

Joe Harris is currently the longest-tenured Nets player. Through all the trades that led to the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-James Harden trio, Harris survived. He increased his value after winning the 3-point contest in 2019. Joe missed over 49 games this season after an underwhelming performance in the playoffs.

With the Nets struggling at 8th position in the Eastern Conference Steve Nash and the team hoped to see him in action soon. But recent developments in his ankle rehab process have made that impossible.

Joe Harris had a season-ending left ankle surgery

In November Joe Harris sprained his ankle against Oklahoma City Thunder. He left the game in the second quarter never to return. He received a minor surgery earlier this season for his ankle and was on pace to return before the playoffs.

Recently, Steven Nash said he was making progress in the rehab process although not close to a return. However, he underwent another surgery this week and will not be able to play for the Brooklyn Nets this season.

Nets say Joe Harris will undergo season-ending surgery on his left ankle. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 4, 2022

Joe Harris has led the league in 3P% twice in his career. However, his numbers this season were pretty low for a starter who spends 30+ minutes on the court. The Nets now have a better shooter and scorer in Seth Curry but a 3-pt champion is always a welcome addition, especially in the playoffs.

