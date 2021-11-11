“Will Luka Doncic have to leave the Mavs to win a championship?”: Stephen A Smith rebukes Mark Cuban for not surrounding the Slovenian sensation with enough help

Stephen A. Smith believes Mark Cuban, Nico Harrison and Jason Kidd are to be questioned regarding no help for Luka Doncic.

Luka Doncic made news recently for his step-back game-winning 3 point shot over 3 defenders in Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics match. The fans are loving the Luka magic early this season.

But this begs a question of can Luka win a championship in Dallas? When this question was put in front of the NBA Countdown panel, Stephen A. Smith held the Maverick’s front office accountable for the answer.

This season, the Dallas Mavericks have seen a drastic change in the organization. Nico Harrison has been appointed as the new General Manager and President of Basketball Operation of the team after Donnie Nelson parted ways after being with the franchise for over 20 years.

Jason Kidd has also been appointed as the new head coach of the team as per Harrison’s request after the resignation of long time head coach Rick Carlisle.

Stephen A Smith on Mark Cuban: “The Mavericks are unable to attract any marquee free agent”

The First Take analyst pointed out that since Maverick’s last championship in 2011, Mark Cuban and the front office has been unable to recruit any all-star free agent.

Though the team comes with perks like no income tax, a nice city and a billionaire owner; it looks like no star wants to team up with Luka Doncic. They got Kristaps Porzingis through trade but he has not delivered yet on the expectations.

Kristaps Porzingis has definitely struggled since his injury. He’s not putting All-Star-like numbers anymore and keeps missing games due to injuries. The last 2 years of the Mavericks’ playoff performances have shown that Luka is a championship-worthy player but he needs a better squad.

Stephen A said “They got to get somebody to help that brother. It’s just that simple. it’s no reason not to get somebody to play there.”

