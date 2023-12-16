“Will There Ever Be Another One Like Him?”: Shaquille O’Neal Shares A Hypothetical About His Dominance While Showcasing His Greatest Dunks

Shaquille O’Neal recently shared a glimpse of his on-court dominance via his Instagram handle. With a walk down memory lane, he made the fans remember his time as a player as he endorsed a few of his greatest dunks. Through this, Diesel even raised a hypothetical situation in front of the supporters to add an extra layer of excitement.

Recently, a clip containing those dunks surfaced on Instagram and garnered the attention of the followers of the game of basketball. It displayed some of the best endeavours of the 4x champion as he was seen going up against a few of the biggest names in the league’s history. From dunking on Yao Ming to Hakeem Olajuwon, from contesting against David Robinson to going toe-to-toe against Dennis Rodman, the footage was a peek into greatness.

Interestingly, the caption of the compilation gave rise to an interesting scenario for its viewers. With proof of Shaq’s dominance during his playing days, the uploader shed light on the uniqueness of these NBA moments. “We Still Waiting On The Next Shaq,” the caption declared before posing a significant question,

“Will There EVER Be Another One Like Him????”

It expectedly caught the attention of the 51-year-old as he took further actions to promote it. The 7’1 basketball legend shared it from his Instagram story to endorse the question over the hypothetical instance. It showcased the 15x All-Star’s acceptance of the rarity of such occurrences while recollecting his highlights as a centre.

Shaquille O’Neal had answered it previously

Ironically, the big man had given an answer to it a few years back. He highlighted Giannis Antetokounmpo as the heir to his throne in the modern NBA. O’Neal indicated how the 2020 version of the Milwaukee Bucks star resembled his nature on the basketball court.

“Someone asked me the other day, ‘Oh Shaq couldn’t play today,'” he mentioned in an interview before adding, “But you’re not paying attention”. “I am playing today,” Shaq declared before announcing, “My name is Greek Freak,” to support Giannis’ rise during that period. It displayed his admiration for the international star’s talent while backing on to carry forward his legacy.

Despite this, the former Los Angeles Lakers star remains one-of-a-kind player to this day. His actions and antics changed the course of basketball and the NBA. Thus, his journey as an athlete remains to date unparalleled.