Will Tyrese Haliburton Win the MIP Award This Season?

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts to a made basket during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton had a great start to the 2023-24 season and was in the MVP race but his form in the second half tailed off and he couldn’t perform well enough to remain in contention for individual accolades. The Pacers star will look to stay healthy throughout the upcoming season and win the Most Improved Player trophy.

Last season, Haliburton averaged 20.1 points, 10.9 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 69 games. The guard shot 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point, but these numbers weren’t enough to win the coveted MIP title.

Haliburton can look at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 2016-17 season as an example of what he needs to do to win the award in the upcoming campaign. The Bucks star finished the 2015-16 season with 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 80 games. He shot 50.6% from the field and 25.7% from the three-point line.

The following season, the center upped his averages in every major stat. He finished the season averaging 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.9 blocks in 80 games. His shooting accuracy went up as he shot 52.1% from the field and 27.2% from the three-point line.

The performance earned Giannis his MIP trophy in 2017. Haliburton will have to take a page from Antetokounmpo’s book and follow in his footsteps to earn his first major individual trophy. If his performance at the beginning of the last season is any indication, there’s a good chance he can win the award if he replicates that form.

Tyrese Haliburton’s stellar start to the 2023-24 season

In the first 18 games of the 2023-24 season, Haliburton averaged 26.9 points, 12.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds. He was shooting 52.5% from the field and 44.1% from the three-point line and was touted as a frontrunner for the MVP award.

However, injuries hampered his campaign and his numbers dropped drastically in his last 51 regular appearances. He averaged 17.4 points, 9.1 assists, and 4 rebounds while shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point line.

Although the decline cost him individual accolades, Haliburton remained a key player for his team throughout the postseason run and led them to the Eastern Conference Finals. That run improved his stock as a player and could help him win the MIP award.

The playoff run might earn Tyrese Haliburton some brownie points

Playoff heroics do not count towards individual awards. However, they help boost a player’s reputation. After leading the Pacers to their deepest postseason run since the 2013-14 season, Haliburton is viewed as a franchise cornerstone.

Taking down the Bucks and Knicks in the first two rounds of the playoffs, regardless of those teams’ injury woes, was a terrific achievement for Indiana. The Pacers couldn’t get past the Celtics and lost in the Eastern Conference Finals, but the stellar run, led by Haliburton, made fans and analysts notice the team and its star.

His stock is at an all-time high and if he performs like he did in the first 18 games of the 2023-24 season and maintains that level, he’ll undoubtedly take home the Most Improved Player Award.