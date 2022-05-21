“Stephen Curry about to have yet another MVP stolen from him!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Kevon Looney shows up as a legitimate candidate for the first WCF MVP honors

Warriors’ big Kevon Looney puts up excellent numbers and helps Dubs complete a 19-point comeback to win Game 2 at home

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Dallas Mavericks tonight, for Game 2 of the WCF. Kicking the game off with 14 made 3s in the first half, it seemed like Dallas was about to hand the Dubs their first playoff loss at Chase. However, the Mavs team that came in the 2nd half was a totally different one.

The Warriors cut a 19-point deficit and ended up winning the game by 9. A 28-point swing, led by Stephen Curry. Steph had 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Kevon Looney put up a career-high 21 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Poole added 23 points and 5 assists off the bench.

Despite a 42-point night by Luka Doncic, and 31 from Jalen Brunson, the Mavericks couldn’t hold their own in the 2nd half. They got destroyed in the paint, losing the battle 62-30.

NBA Twitter reacts as Kevon Looney appears as crowd favorite for WCF MVP

In the last 3 games, Kevon Looney has been sensational. He grabbed 22 rebounds to close out the Memphis series. In the two WCF games so far, Loon has been one of the changemakers on the floor.

Kevon Looney appreciation tweet:

1. Regular season distance run / game – 7960 feet

2. Past 2 games distance run / game – 11,380 feet#DubNation — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) May 19, 2022

He became the first Warrior big to get a 20/10 game since 1977.

Kevon Looney is the first Warriors center with a 20/10 playoff game since Robert Parish in 1977. pic.twitter.com/LOBecakSy0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 21, 2022

During a trip to the FT line, Looney got MVP chants from the crowd.

Kevon Looney just got MVP chants at the free throw line. Shedding a tear over here. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) May 21, 2022

not even kidding when i say Kevon Looney has a legit chance of winning the first Western Conference Finals MVP. — Kewob Looney (@WorldWideWob) May 21, 2022

Dialogues like this is giving me Iggy Finals MVP vibes. He was the ultimate game changer but let’s relax here https://t.co/XpzD7gyrR0 — why bro (@DariusM_) May 21, 2022

With Steph’s luck, this doesn’t seem too far-fetched. However, it would be interesting to see how Dallas responds at home.