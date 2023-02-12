“You Give Me Respect By Giving Me None!”: Michael Jordan Got Laid Out By Shaquille O’Neal Only to Slap Any Help Away

Shaquille O’Neal today is one of those lovable, almost cuddly giants that just want to share the love. He’s the kind of person who would probably give up a good chunk of his $400 million net worth for cancer research, before shirking it off like it was absolutely nothing.

However, the Shaq Diesel was something completely different. After all, when you’re in the NBA, being the softy type never quite works out.

No, from the moment he stepped into the league, he was nothing less than the worst bully on planet earth. Heck, he was even making grown men with wives and families cry on live television.

But, how did he get that way?

Of course, there were many people who influenced him, with his late father Phillip A. Harrison being the biggest.

But, within the confines of the NBA, there was a certain other player that had a great impact on him. And he did it right after being knocked down hard by the big man himself.

Michael Jordan taught Shaquille O’Neal a valuable lesson about the NBA

The NBA today is nothing like it used to be in the 80s and 90s.

Sure, it isn’t a walk in the garden now. However, the league does resemble a brotherhood of sorts now.

However, back in the older days, there were seldom any friendships on the court. And so, despite admiring the man’s greatness, Shaq once decided to lay Michael Jordan out on one occasion.

What happened next will forever stay within the halls of the NBA’s greatest-ever stories. Take a look at the short YouTube clip below.

Michael Jordan had no problem turning into a masochist to either teach a lesson or give himself a reason to kill his opponents.

The man was truly just different during his NBA career.

No doubt Shaquille O’Neal is thankful it rubbed off on him too.

