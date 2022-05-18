“Move aside Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler is the best player left in the Playoffs!”: Skip Bayless praises Heat star as he dropped 41 to beat the Celtics in Game 1

Skip Bayless declares Jimmy Butler as the best player left in the Playoffs on Undisputed, picks him over Steph Curry and Luka Doncic

#1 seed Miami Heat came back from behind to trounce the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Jimmy Butler dropped 41 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, and 3 blocks to ensure the Heat defend their home ground.

With debates surrounding the tag of the best player remaining in the Playoffs raging, Skip Bayless contributed with another hot take. While names like Luka Doncic and Steph Curry had dominated the discussion, Skip declared Jimmy Butler as his pick.

The FS1 analyst had predicted a Celtics win like many others at half-time and his take seems to come from Butler’s excellent second-half display which inspired a Heat win.

Jayson Tatum is just too hot tonight – just unstoppably FEELING it. The Heat almost certainly will not be able to overcome him. Congrats, Celtic Nation. You’re looking at 1-0. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 18, 2022

How did Skip Bayless back up his declaration of Jimmy Butler as the best player remaining?

Skip did not merely overlook Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic while proclaiming Butler the best remaining player. Skip went on to call Butler “the best two-way player” and “the guy who does most for his team”.

I told you Jimmy Butler is the best player left in these playoffs, not Steph or Luka. Best two-way player, the guy who does more for his team in the way of winning basketball games: Jimmy Buckets. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/ZCp1OWcTxB — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 18, 2022

Bayless also voiced his disbelief at a modern NBA star putting up a 40-piece without a single 3 as Butler did. He labeled Butler “the best player on the floor” shortly after the game and lauded the statement of intent made by Butler to the Celtics.

I’LL SAY IT AGAIN: JIMMY BUTLER IS THE BEST PLAYER LEFT IN THE PLAYOFFS … AND HE WAS EASILY THE BEST PLAYER ON THE FLOOR TONIGHT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 18, 2022

Jimmy Buckets has been excellent all post-season, especially in Kyle Lowry’s absence. With his third 40-point bomb so far this post-season, Butler has cemented his status as a superstar. Skip’s proclamation is just an additional feather to an impressive cap he adorns.

While Skip’s statement may be dismissed as one filled with “recency bias”, there is a point to be seen with regards to Butler’s consistent displays in big games, particularly come playoff time.

If Butler carries the Heat to a championship, one can expect a lot of celebration from Skip at the FS1 studio.