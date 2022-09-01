$10 million Wilt Chamberlain was subjected to ‘grueling’ practices by Lakers HoF coach and gave him an ultimatum

Wilt Chamberlain was not a fan of the Lakers’ extensive morning shootarounds and gave Bill Sharman a wild ultimatum.

Wilt Chamberlain came into the league with an impact that the NBA has since not seen in the past 60+ years. In his rookie season with the Warriors, Wilt averaged 46.4 minutes a game while putting up 37.6 points and grabbing 27 boards a game in 72 games played. Not one player since then has come close to such a statline in their prime, let alone their rookie campaign.

The 7’1 pioneer was a physical specimen to say the least as he could reportedly bench 500lbs, had a 48-inch vertical, and was just as fast as a D1 track and field star. So, it’s safe to say that Wilt Chamberlain didn’t exactly need to practice on his conditioning all too often.

When it came to refining his skills for play on NBA hardwood, ‘The Big Dipper’ rarely did that as well. He towered over everybody else in the league and if he met his match down low, he had two go to moves: a mini hook shoot or his patented 12 ft fall-away shot in the paint (Wilt needs to be given more credit bringing about the early stages of a fadeaway shot).

Wilt Chamberlain was fed up with Bill Sharman’s practices.

The 1972 Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most iconic teams of all time. So much went on this season for the purple and gold; everything from Elgin Baylor’s retirement 2 weeks into the season to them immediately going on a 33-game win streak and eventually winning the ‘72 title, this squad most definitely needs an ‘Untold’ documentary done on it.

One of the major storylines was the fact that Wilt Chamberlain was finally learning how be a championship caliber superstar while keeping his teammates happy. A lot of the philosophy that he absorbed that season came from former Celtics legend and now Lakers head coach, Bill Sharman.

Bill Sharman brought about the modern day coaching strategies that included film day sessions, extensive conditioning, and most importantly, morning shoot-arounds.

Guys like Wilt who had been in the league for long were fed up with waking up early in the morning to get shots up, with Chamberlain reportedly telling a Lakers assistant coach or Sharman himself that he was either going to be at the game at night or in the gym in the morning, it was his choice.

Of course, everything worked out well for this Lakers squad and Wilt Chamberlain eventually got his 2nd ring by playing a role similar to his retired rival, Bill Russell. Wilt grabbed more rebounds in ‘72 than ‘71, took lesser shots, committed himself to defense, and shot 10% better from the field.

