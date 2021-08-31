“Wilt Chamberlain meets a young Shaquille O’Neal and Patrick Ewing”: When the NBA legend tipped off a ceremonial game between the Knicks and the Magic

When NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain met a young Shaquille O’Neal and Patrick Ewing for a tip-off.

Wilt Chamberlain is one of the greatest icons of the sport of basketball. Listed at 7″1′, the 2x NBA champion was one of the most dominating players in NBA history.

The Hall of Famer holds several records in scoring, rebounding, and assists. One of the highlights of his career to date remains his 100-point game. Chamberlain had a long-lasting rivalry with one of the pioneer superstars of the game Bill Russell. Though the two shared a great relationship 0ff-court.

Chamberlain’s impact on the game was such that he was responsible for several rule changes that had to be implemented during his time. Some of the changes were regarding offensive goaltending, free-throw shooting, and inbounding.

During a ceremonial tip-off between the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic, Chamberlain was seen greeting Shaquille O’Neal and Patrick Ewing, who were rookies at the time.

In an old clip, Chamberlain is seen shaking hands with centers Shaquille O’Neal and Patrick Ewing. The part that is impossible to ignore in the clip is Chamberlain’s physical stature.

Ewing is listed at 7″1′ and 240 pounds and Shaq at 7″1 and 325 pounds. On the other hand, Chamberlain is listed at 7″1′ and 275 pounds. However, there has never been a formal clarification about Chamberlain’s height, making it an endless mystery.

Both Shaq and Ewing would go on to have successful careers in the NBA, winning several accolades. O’Neal averaged 23.7 PPG and 10.9 RPG in his 19-year old career, while Ewing averaged 21.1 PPG and 9.8 RPG.

Both Shaquille O’Neal and Patrick Ewing would carry the big men legacy after Chamberlain. These superstars mesmerized everyone with their sheer physical capabilities and ability to play bully ball.