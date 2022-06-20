“Wilt Chamberlain, Tim Duncan, Dennis Rodman… and Al Horford?!”: The Cs big man becomes only the 4th player in NBA Playoffs history to grab 214 rebounds over the age of 35

Al Horford had an impressive playoffs run, averaging 12 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game.

With the Boston Celtics reaching the NBA Finals, a lot of the credit has been given to their All-Star duo of Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown, and DPOY Marcus Smart. However, role players like Derrick White, Grant Williams, Robert Williams, and Al Horford.

Making his 13th career postseason appearance, Horford had a great 2022 playoffs. The Dominican Republic native, who averaged 10.2/7.7/3.4 in the regular season, increased his production in the postseason and put up 12 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks in the 35.4 minutes he played per game.

As surprising as it sounds, Al led the playoffs in rebounds with 214. The 5-time All-Star joins the elite company of Wilt Chamberlain, Tim Duncan, and Dennis Rodman as only the 4th player ever to do so over the age of 35.

NBA Twitter lauds Al Horford for leading the playoffs in rebounds

As soon as the stat went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Clearly, Horford had an impressive second stint with the Cs. Hopefully, the front office and Al manage to reach a mutual agreement and sign a contract extension.

