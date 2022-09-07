Wilt Chamberlain was relentlessly pursued by the FBI for ‘heavy gambling’ and was seen at a $9.13 billion casino in Las Vegas

FBI maintained a file on legendary center Wilt Chamberlain to keep a tab on his alleged out-of-hand gambling habit

Wilt Chamberlain is almost an urban legend. His escapades and conquests are so great and mighty that it is extremely hard to believe in them.

We come from a generation that saw Kobe Bryant drop 81 points in a game. The sheer rarity and difficulty of Bryant’s feat haven’t gone unrealized.

But, in front of Wilt Chamberlain’s numbers and records, even Mamba’s 81 shrinks. For starters, Wilt’s career averages are better than most of your usual MVPs. He averaged 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds per game.

If that isn’t mind-blowing enough, Chamberlain once averaged 50.4 points in an entire season. To make matters even more ridiculous, he coupled his incredible scoring with 25.7 rebounds per game while averaging 48.5 minutes played.

The only man ever to score 100 points in the game, Chamberlain is as iconic as players of the past. He took his scoring and rebounding to a level that is unheard of before him or since.

What is even more awe-inspiring, Wilt scored so many points in a game before the dawn of the three-point line. He was such a bully inside the perimeter that he had no need for the three-pointer to trump any scorer that has played after him.

But despite his legend, the FBI remained skeptical of the Warriors legend.

FBI kept an open unsubstantiated file on Wilt Chamberlain

In the late 60s, Chamberlain was one of the biggest names in the NBA alongside the likes of Bill Russell and Jerry West.

The grasp he had over the fans was tighter than the tightest vise. His athleticism drew hoards of crowds and brought him heaps of fame.

The fame, although great for his career and legacy, also brought the unwanted attention of the FBI on him.

FBI file on Wilt Chamberlain betting on NBA games + airplane threat he made in 1972. http://t.co/bbqDwnDZ — Sports is History (@SportsbyBrooks) April 30, 2012

The Bureau apparently investigated Wilt for three consecutive years on rumors that he regularly bet on his own games. The investigation also aimed to find out whether the formidable former center also indulged in point shaving.

The FBI alleged that Wilt was seen in and around Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, which was and still is one of the biggest casinos in the world. The Caesars Entertainment group is worth a whopping $9.13 billion.

This investigation was subsequently dropped by the Bureau. Wilt was never found guilty of betting on any game or shaving points. He has remained a legend even after his death.

