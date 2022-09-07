Anthony Davis once had a 59-20 game, then we found out Wilt Chamberlain had “61” such games!

Anthony Davis, in spite of a rocky past couple of years, is a dominant force. Wilt Chamberlain, however, was a freak of nature.

‘AD’, for all his recurring injuries, is one of the most commanding and assertive “Big Men” the NBA has ever come across.

Despite, flailing to injuries since his domineering antics, which led to the Lakers capturing the NBA championship in 2020, ‘AD’ is a star.

The Laker’s forward has put the league on notice, since his arrival in 2012. In light of dominating the collegiate basketball scene in 2011, Davis would proceed to be selected first in the 2012 NBA draft.

His supremacy was on display from day one. Anthony Davis’ size, speed, athleticism, agility, and IQ are just a few weapons in his expansive arsenal.

These factors in addition to his scoring touch and finesse have made him an indispensable member of his franchise. Regardless of concerns, with respect to his health and fitness, when available, he is a ‘Top 12’ player in the NBA.

The 29-year-old’s showings from the Laker’s 2020 title-winning campaign were one of a kind. From hitting the game-winner against the Denver Nuggets. He went on to average 25/10 against the Miami Heat, Davis has proven, that he can be the protagonist.

If Anthony Davis is this dominant, then Wilt Chamberlain, in his own right was otherworldly!

The newer generation of fans has witnessed firsthand just how authoritative Anthony Davis can be. Unfortunately for them, they’ve only heard stories of Wilt Chamberlain’s greatness.

Granted, the modern game requires players to be more skilled and well-rounded. However, the likes of Bill Russell and more importantly Wilt Chamberlain were absolutely exceptional back in the day.

To provide an insight into his eminence, Anthony Davis once registered a game with 55+ points and 20 rebounds. Wilt Chamberlain had 61 such games! 61! A man amongst boys.

Today in 2016, Anthony Davis scored 59 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in a 111-106 win over the Pistons. According to @Stathead the players who have had 55+ points and 20+ rebounds in a regular-season game: Pettit, Shaq, Mikan, and Davis (1x)

Baylor (4x)

Chamberlain (61x) pic.twitter.com/5Isql3q8cb — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) February 21, 2022

During his tenure in the NBA Wilt Chamberlain has set numerous records, that might never be broken in today’s game. The most popular being, his renowned 100-point game. But this record is a close second.

Do you think we’ll ever see someone as dominant as Wilt was ever again?

