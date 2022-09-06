Basketball

Wilt Chamberlain’s $600,000 coaching gig saw the Lakers sue him instead

Wilt Chamberlain’s $600,000 coaching gig saw the Lakers sue him instead
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Hitman is on song": R Vinay Kumar rejoices as Rohit Sharma scores 28th T20I half-century vs Sri Lanka in Dubai
Next Article
"Captain the crisis manager": Mohammad Kaif praises Rohit Sharma for his half-century knock which revives India with a challenging total vs Sri Lanka in Dubai
NBA Latest Post
Wilt Chamberlain’s $600,000 coaching gig saw the Lakers sue him instead
Wilt Chamberlain’s $600,000 coaching gig saw the Lakers sue him instead

Wilt Chamberlain signed a $600,000 contract to coach in the ABA but instead got sued…