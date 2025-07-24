“Wish I Could Go Back to College”: John Wall Makes Emotional Admission About Rough Rookie Season With Wizards

Dec 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall watches the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The jump from college to the NBA isn’t an easy transition, even for the number one overall pick. Not every top prospect has the privilege of Cooper Flagg to go to an established franchise. More often than not, the first overall pick is the one bright spot for a franchise shrouded in darkness. John Wall experienced these tribulations the hard way.

Ahead of the 2010 NBA Draft, nearly every basketball fan knew of the name John Wall. Wall was one of the most polarizing high school athletes and didn’t miss a beat once he suited up for the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Washington Wizards lucked out in the draft lottery and won the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. It was a no-brainer to select him. Unfortunately, even though the team gave him the key to the franchise, his first season in the NBA was far from desirable. His biggest challenge came in the form of the team’s performance.

“In high school, I probably lost 8-10 games total,” Wall revealed on The Dawg Talk Podcast. “Then in college I was 35-3. So I go from that to being a number one pick in a team that just went through some adversity and we’re not winning.”

Not only were the Wizards stacking losses, they were doing it at a rate Wall didn’t think was possible.

“We lost out first 28 games on the road,” Wall proclaimed. He couldn’t believe he had left such a great situation at Kentucky for a high level of mediocrity. The Wizards would finish his rookie season with a 29-53 record. As a result, it made him question his decision.

“I remember I went to Sam Cassell one day. I was like, ‘Man, I wish I could go back to college and play and just get paid. ‘Cause this losing s*** ain’t fun,'” Wall said.

This was the first time in Wall’s career that he faced adversity to this degree. Not only did it make him question his decision to play in the NBA, but he began to question his abilities as a player. The result was an intimate moment with his coaching staff.

“Just losing wasn’t it,” Wall admitted. “I was going upstairs to people I was cool with that work for the team. I was crying like this ain’t it.”

The 6-foot-3 guard didn’t shoulder the burden himself. Veterans on the Wizards roster saw the turmoil Wall was experiencing and helped push him in the right direction.

“I had some great vets that came along throughout the league that I was cool with. I was talking to them and they said, ‘Don’t get used to it. Continue doing your part and doing the main thing. Everything will pan out and work out in your favor,” Wall shared.

He followed those words of wisdom, and eventually it paid off. In the 2013-14 season, the Wizards snapped a five-year postseason drought. Subsequently, they would proceed to make the playoffs four out of the next five seasons under Wall’s leadership.

It may have taken longer than he anticipated, but Wall opened the door to success, which he longed for. The amount of adversity he endured wasn’t for no reason. It played a pivotal role in pushing him to become as great a player as he was.