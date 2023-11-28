With $40 Million Up In The Air, Josh Giddey’s Allegations Involving Relationship With A Minor Put Weet-Bix Brand Deal At Risk

Nov 25, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) reacts to an officials call during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Giddey has been trending on social media for the past few days. Allegedly, the Oklahoma City Thunder star had an illicit relationship with an underage girl. In no time, social media was flooded with evidence in the form of photos and videos. Goes without saying, Giddey has found himself in a soup.

Advertisement

The NBA soon decided to take matters into their own hands. As per reports, the league took the call to investigate the same topic. Amid the league’s investigation, other reports suggest that the Aussie is at risk of losing a $40 million sponsorship deal. As per the New York Post, Weet-Bix – an Australian cereal brand – removed the 6ft 8” youngster from the company’s social media accounts.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheDunkCentral/status/1729211088682524721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The press was fast enough to ask Giddey to comment on the allegations. Ducking all questions of the matter, during an interview session with reporters, the 2nd year guard said, “There’s no further comment right now.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Rylan_Stiles/status/1728120754586144902?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Giddey did play a game despite the allegations. The guard suited up as the Thunder lost a close one to the Sixers 127-123.

Josh Giddey Isn’t the Only NBA Star to Lose Out on Sponsorships

If Josh Giddey was to lose out on his $40 million deal with Weet-Bix, he wouldn’t be the first NBA star to receive such harsh treatment. Following controversies of their own, Kyrie Irving and Ja Morant also suffered the same treatment.

During the entire antisemitism fiasco of his, Irving was dropped from Nike’s roster. A relationship that started in 2011 and witnessed nine signature shoes was dismissed suddenly.

Advertisement

Ja Morant was also under a lot of scrutiny for his recent actions. Towards the end of the 2022-2023 campaign, Morant was seen brandishing a firearm during an Instagram Live Video. This incident occurred after he was already reprimanded for similar actions. Clearly, he didn’t learn from his past actions, which forced the league to slap him with a 25-game suspension. During the entire debacle, Powerade removed all of Morant’s content from social media, deciding to cut all ties with the Memphis Grizzlies superstar.

As for Giddey’s situation, with the current set of evidence in hand and more videos emerging every day, the OKC fans should prepare themselves for the worst.